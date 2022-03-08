Timely hitting and stellar pitching propels McMichael to victory

WALNUT COVE – McMichael’s early season roll continued with a 4-0 shutout win over South Stokes Friday night. It marked the third-consecutive victory for Phoenix baseball team that hasn’t allowed a run yet this season as they have outscored the opposition by a combined 26-0 margin.
McMichael defeated T.W. Andrews in a double-header 10-0 in the first game and 12-0 in the second in the season opening series March 2.
South Stokes sensational sophomore Maddox Nelson, one of the top Division I prospects in the state, had periodic success, but the Phoenix got a big two out single from Tyler Sorrel in the first inning. Next, senior Matthew Wright blasted a two run homer, then hit a double to drive in the fourth run. Wright got the start and the win on the mound and Jake Lathrope came in and struck out five of six batters as the duo combined for 14 strike outs and only gave up two hits over the course of the night.
“Friday night he (Wright) was topping out at 88-89 (mph) and he’s got a wipe-out slider. Now he’s working on a little change-up. I think he threw it three times Friday which is just another pitch in his arsenal. He’s just focusing on location and he can really hit his spots and can throw it by hitters,” McMichael head coach Bobby Smith said.
Wright, who also was the starting quarterback on the football team and point guard on the hardwood, signed a letter of intent for a baseball scholarship at Virginia Military Institute Nov. 15, 2021. Smith said it’s not just Wright’s athleticism that makes him a vital part of this team’s success to date.
“The thing that sets Matthew apart is his work ethic. He’s what you hope for. You hope for a kid that works when no one’s looking and that is what Matthew does behind the scenes. He’s got a really good work ethic and he’s a solid guy at practice. Just an overall great kid and his work ethic is second-to-none and that’s why I really think he has put himself into position to play D1 baseball,” the coach said.
Despite the early dominance, Smith maintains his team still has some fine tuning to take care of when his guys get on base, but he’s happy with what he’s seen so far.
“This is one of the fastest teams that I’ve ever had. We’ve got five or six kids that have the green light that can really go. We know we are going to win or lose based on the hit-and-run and when you have those guys on in scoring position that puts you in a good spot,” Smith said.
UP NEXT: McMichael will be on the road with a game at North Stokes Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.