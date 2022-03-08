Timely hitting and stellar pitching propels McMichael to victory

WALNUT COVE – McMichael’s early season roll continued with a 4-0 shutout win over South Stokes Friday night. It marked the third-consecutive victory for Phoenix baseball team that hasn’t allowed a run yet this season as they have outscored the opposition by a combined 26-0 margin.

McMichael defeated T.W. Andrews in a double-header 10-0 in the first game and 12-0 in the second in the season opening series March 2.

South Stokes sensational sophomore Maddox Nelson, one of the top Division I prospects in the state, had periodic success, but the Phoenix got a big two out single from Tyler Sorrel in the first inning. Next, senior Matthew Wright blasted a two run homer, then hit a double to drive in the fourth run. Wright got the start and the win on the mound and Jake Lathrope came in and struck out five of six batters as the duo combined for 14 strike outs and only gave up two hits over the course of the night.

“Friday night he (Wright) was topping out at 88-89 (mph) and he’s got a wipe-out slider. Now he’s working on a little change-up. I think he threw it three times Friday which is just another pitch in his arsenal. He’s just focusing on location and he can really hit his spots and can throw it by hitters,” McMichael head coach Bobby Smith said.