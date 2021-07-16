To the relief of fans, college football appears to be back on track for full capacity this fall

A collective sigh of relief will most certainly be the sentiment shared from sports fans when the 2021 college football season kicks off in a little more than a month.

Last season, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several college teams were forced to cancel the 2020 schedule or went to a scaled down slate of games. Fan participation was basically banned, but in recent months - youth, college and professional sports have gradually relaxed restrictions in regards to attendance, and with several recent announcements from the majority of programs across the country, most insiders project programs will be back at full capacity attendance this year.

Not only did players miss out on enjoying the atmosphere of a packed house, but fans were stripped of the pageantry that goes along with being in a raucous stadium or arena. The excitement of military flyovers, marching bands and the teams running out onto the field and courts will likely never be taken for granted again.

For now, sports fans will keep their collective fingers crossed that not only will citizens be safe to attend public events, but the world’s long nightmare of attending big games may finally be over.