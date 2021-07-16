 Skip to main content
To the relief of fans, college football appears to be back on track for full capacity this fall
To the relief of fans, college football appears to be back on track for full capacity this fall

A collective sigh of relief will most certainly be the sentiment shared from sports fans when the 2021 college football season kicks off in a little more than a month.

Last season, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several college teams were forced to cancel the 2020 schedule or went to a scaled down slate of games. Fan participation was basically banned, but in recent months - youth, college and professional sports have gradually relaxed restrictions in regards to attendance, and with several recent announcements from the majority of programs across the country, most insiders project programs will be back at full capacity attendance this year.

Not only did players miss out on enjoying the atmosphere of a packed house, but fans were stripped of the pageantry that goes along with being in a raucous stadium or arena. The excitement of military flyovers, marching bands and the teams running out onto the field and courts will likely never be taken for granted again.

For now, sports fans will keep their collective fingers crossed that not only will citizens be safe to attend public events, but the world’s long nightmare of attending big games may finally be over.

ACC BIG FOUR 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Duke

Sept. 3: at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10: NC A&T, 8 p.m.

Sept. 18: Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: Kansas, TBA

Oct. 2: at North Carolina, TBA

Oct. 9: Georgia Tech, TBA

Oct. 16: at Virginia, TBA

Oct. 30: at Wake Forest, TBA

Nov. 6: Pittsburgh, TBA

Nov. 13: at Virginia Tech, TBA

Nov. 18: Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27: Miami, TBA

North Carolina

Sept. 3: at Virginia Tech, TBA

Sept. 11: Georgia State, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: at Georgia Tech, TBA

Oct. 2: Duke, TBA

Oct. 9: Florida State, TBA

Oct. 16: Miami, TBA

Oct. 30: Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: Wake Forest, TBA

Nov. 20: Wofford, TBA

Nov. 26: at NC State, 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

North Carolina State

Sept. 3: University of South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11: at Mississippi State, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18: Furman, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: Clemson, TBA

Oct. 2: Louisiana Tech, TBA

Oct. 16: at Boston College, TBA

Oct. 30: Louisville, TBA

Nov. 6: at Florida State, TBA

Nov. 13: at Wake Forest, TBA

Nov. 20: Syracuse, TBA

Nov. 26: North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Wake Forest

Sept. 3: Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: Norfolk State, noon

Sept. 18: Florida State, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: Louisville, TBA

Oct. 9: at Syracuse, TBA

Oct. 16: BYE

Oct. 23: at Army, TBA

Oct. 30: Duke, TBA

Nov. 6: at North Carolina, TBA

Nov. 13: NC State, TBA

Nov. 20: at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 27: at Boston College, TBA

