Tokyo Olympic Q&A: Officials try to explain how games happen

TOKYO — With calls for a cancellation mounting, pressure is building on Japanese organizers and the IOC to explain exactly how they plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics in the midst of a pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee and the local organizers are expected to roll out “Playbooks” next week that are to provide step-by-step details about how athletes and thousands of others will get safely in and out of Tokyo.

Both the organizers and the IOC have been vague for months, opening the door to speculation about a cancellation, or another postponement. Some in the Japanese medical community are voicing alarm, fearful that hospitals — already struggling with local patients — will be overwhelmed when the Olympics open on July 23. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24.

There's also a skeptical Japanese public. Recent polls suggest 80% want the games postponed again or canceled.

Tokyo and Japan have seen a virus surge in the last few months, and much of the country is under an emergency order. Japan has attributed just over 5,000 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus much better than most countries.

Q: So what are the “Playbooks” and how will they work?