Tokyo Olympics shaping up as TV-only event with few fans

VIPS, sponsors and others dignitaries will be allowed to attend the opening ceremony and other venues, but the newspaper said these numbers could also be reduced. The newspaper said this “special category” was about 10,000 people.

Organizing committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said two weeks ago that VIPs would be allowed into venues — over and above any spectator cap — and were classified as “organizers” and not spectators.

“There are many stakeholders of the IOC and so forth. People related to key clients. And for those people they are regarded as organizers of the games and they are not spectators,” Muto said.

Yoshiro Mori, the former president of the organizing committee, in an interview with Japanese television TBS, said he suggested an Olympics without spectators to other politicians in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

“I had said we should develop plans based on no spectators,” he said.

Mori, a former prime minister, was forced to step down five months ago as president of the organizing committee, after he was criticized for making “inappropriate” comments about women.