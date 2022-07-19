Tommy Paul, Kei Nishikori announced as part of Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament field

Two players, with more to be announced July 25, say they will join Frances Tiafoe in the ATP Tour's Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament next month.

Tommy Paul

Notable

Greenville native; family moved to New Jersey at 3 months

No. 32, a career-high, in world rankings

Reached round of 16 at Wimbledon

Won 2015 Roland Garros boys singles title

Won four matches (two qualifying, two main draw) at 2018 Winston-Salem Open

Kei Nishikori

Notable

Reached No. 4 in world rankings in 2015

Sidelined for most of 2021 with a hip injury

Has more than 400 match wins and 12 titles (14 finals appearances) on the ATP Tour

What they're saying

“It’s great to see Tommy having so much success and climbing the rankings. Our fans enjoy the opportunity to see a North Carolinian compete on the biggest stages in our sport. We are thrilled to welcome him back to the Triad.” – Jeff Ryan, Winston-Salem Open tournament director.

“(Nishikori) hasn’t been to the area since our first event back in 2011 when he reached the round of 16, so this will be a real treat for our fans. I’m particularly a fan of Kei’s grit and grind. He’s captivating to watch, so we are excited he has accepted a wildcard this summer.” – Ryan.

About the Winston-Salem Open

Dates: Aug. 20-27

Site: Wake Forest Tennis Center

Tickets and information: winstonsalemopen.com