Tommy Paul, Kei Nishikori announced as part of Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament field

Two players, with more to be announced July 25, say they will join Frances Tiafoe in the ATP Tour's Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament next month.
Tommy Paul
Notable
Greenville native; family moved to New Jersey at 3 months
No. 32, a career-high, in world rankings
Reached round of 16 at Wimbledon
Won 2015 Roland Garros boys singles title
Won four matches (two qualifying, two main draw) at 2018 Winston-Salem Open
Kei Nishikori
Notable
Reached No. 4 in world rankings in 2015
Sidelined for most of 2021 with a hip injury
People are also reading…
Has more than 400 match wins and 12 titles (14 finals appearances) on the ATP Tour
What they're saying
“It’s great to see Tommy having so much success and climbing the rankings. Our fans enjoy the opportunity to see a North Carolinian compete on the biggest stages in our sport. We are thrilled to welcome him back to the Triad.” – Jeff Ryan, Winston-Salem Open tournament director.
“(Nishikori) hasn’t been to the area since our first event back in 2011 when he reached the round of 16, so this will be a real treat for our fans. I’m particularly a fan of Kei’s grit and grind. He’s captivating to watch, so we are excited he has accepted a wildcard this summer.” – Ryan.
About the Winston-Salem Open
Dates: Aug. 20-27
Site: Wake Forest Tennis Center
Tickets and information: winstonsalemopen.com