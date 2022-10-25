 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 25 Football Rankings entering week 11

2A NCHSAA

Bold indicates Mid-State 2A Conference affiliated teams

1 Burns (8-1)

2 Monroe (8-1)

3 Reidsville (8-1)

4 East Surry (9-0)

5 Chase (9-0)

6 Shelby (6-3)

7 Forest Hills (9-0)

8 Maiden (8-1)

9 East Duplin (8-1)

10 Robinson (7-1)

11 Princeton (8-1)

12 Northeastern (7-2)

13 Walkertown (7-2)

14 Wallace-Rose Hill (7-2)

15 Bunker Hill (8-1)

16 Salisbury (8-1)

17 Holmes (7-2)

18 Pine Lake Prep (9-0)

19 Hendersonville (7-2)

20 Hertford County (8-1)

21 Community School of Davidson (8-1)

22 West Lincoln (7-2)

23 Clinton (9-1)

24 Whiteville (8-1)

25 Green Central (9-1)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36 McMichael (6-3)

39 West Stokes (5-4)

54 Morehead (4-5)

57 North Forsyth (3-6)

58 T.W. Andrews (4-5)

3A

Bold indicates Mid-State 3A Conference affiliated teams

1 Kings Mountain (9-0)

2 Northern Nash (9-0)

3 South Point (8-1)

4 East Lincoln (9-0)

5 Seventy-First (9-0)

6 J.H. Rose (7-2)

7 Crest (7-2)

8 Havelock (7-2)

9 Oak Grove (9-0)

10 North Brunswick (8-1)

11 Eastern Alamance (8-1)

12 Ledford (8-1)

13 Dudley (7-2)

14 C.B. Aycock (9-0)

15 Terry Sanford (7-2)

16 West Charlotte (4-5)

17 Smithfield-Selma (8-1)

18 West Henderson (9-0)

19 Tuscola (9-0)

20 Northwest Cabarrus (8-1)

21 Rocky Mount (7-2)

22 West Rowan (7-2)

23 Jacksonville (4-4)

24 Southern Nash (6-3)

25 West Meckleburgh (5-5)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44 Eastern Guilford (6-3)

68 Northeast Guilford (5-4)

77 Rockingham (3-6)

88 Smith (2-7)

95 Atkins (2-6)

99 High Point Central (1-8)

