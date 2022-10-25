Top 25 Football Rankings entering week 11

2A NCHSAA
Bold indicates Mid-State 2A Conference affiliated teams
1 Burns (8-1)
2 Monroe (8-1)
3 Reidsville (8-1)
4 East Surry (9-0)
5 Chase (9-0)
6 Shelby (6-3)
7 Forest Hills (9-0)
8 Maiden (8-1)
9 East Duplin (8-1)
10 Robinson (7-1)
11 Princeton (8-1)
12 Northeastern (7-2)
13 Walkertown (7-2)
14 Wallace-Rose Hill (7-2)
15 Bunker Hill (8-1)
16 Salisbury (8-1)
17 Holmes (7-2)
18 Pine Lake Prep (9-0)
19 Hendersonville (7-2)
20 Hertford County (8-1)
21 Community School of Davidson (8-1)
22 West Lincoln (7-2)
23 Clinton (9-1)
24 Whiteville (8-1)
25 Green Central (9-1)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
36 McMichael (6-3)
39 West Stokes (5-4)
54 Morehead (4-5)
57 North Forsyth (3-6)
58 T.W. Andrews (4-5)
3A
Bold indicates Mid-State 3A Conference affiliated teams
1 Kings Mountain (9-0)
2 Northern Nash (9-0)
3 South Point (8-1)
4 East Lincoln (9-0)
5 Seventy-First (9-0)
6 J.H. Rose (7-2)
7 Crest (7-2)
8 Havelock (7-2)
9 Oak Grove (9-0)
10 North Brunswick (8-1)
11 Eastern Alamance (8-1)
12 Ledford (8-1)
13 Dudley (7-2)
14 C.B. Aycock (9-0)
15 Terry Sanford (7-2)
16 West Charlotte (4-5)
17 Smithfield-Selma (8-1)
18 West Henderson (9-0)
19 Tuscola (9-0)
20 Northwest Cabarrus (8-1)
21 Rocky Mount (7-2)
22 West Rowan (7-2)
23 Jacksonville (4-4)
24 Southern Nash (6-3)
25 West Meckleburgh (5-5)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
44 Eastern Guilford (6-3)
68 Northeast Guilford (5-4)
77 Rockingham (3-6)
88 Smith (2-7)
95 Atkins (2-6)
99 High Point Central (1-8)