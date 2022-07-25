Top world golfers join Wyndham Championship field

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two of the best players in the world, 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry and world No. 21 Sungjae Im, will be back at Sedgefield next week for the Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join World No. 14 Billy Horschel, Harold Varner III, former World No. 1 and major championship winners Adam Scott and Jason Day, defending champion Kevin Kisner, three-time champion Davis Love III, 2016 champion Webb Simpson, two-time champion Brandt Snedeker, European stars Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari, Danny Willett and Rafa Cabrera Bello as well as 2019 champion J.T. Poston in the Wyndham Championship field.

A native and resident of Ireland, Lowry is 13th in the DP World Tour rankings, 24th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 27th in the FedExCup point standings. He won the 2019 Open Championship in Northern Ireland– it was the first Open Championship played outside England and Scotland since 1951. It was his second PGA TOUR victory following the 2015 World Golf Championships – Bridgestone Invitational. Lowry hasn’t won this season but finished second at The Honda Classic, tied for third at the RBC Heritage, tied for third at the Masters Tournament and tied for 10th at the RBC Canadian Open. He finished tied for seventh in the 2017 Wyndham Championship for his best finish in four previous appearances at Sedgefield. He played on the European Team in the 2020 Ryder Cup and represented Ireland in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Im is currently 14th in the FedEx Cup point standings and 21st in the Official World Golf Rankings. A native and resident of South Korea, he captured his second-career victory at the Shriners Children’s Open. In addition to that early-season win, Im tied for second yesterday at the 3M Open, tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for eighth at The Masters. Im is making his fourth overall and fourth-consecutive appearance at the Wyndham Championship; he finished tied for sixth in 2019 for his best Sedgefield showing. He represented the international team in the 2019 Presidents Cup and represented South Korea in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

“It’s great to have both of these guys back at Sedgefield this year,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “Shane is a class act, a world-class player and one of the nicest guys out there, and Sungjae is so consistent – it seems like he’s in contention every time he plays a PGA TOUR event. I would not be surprised to see either or both of these guys in contention next Sunday.”

Wyndham Championship tickets are on sale now. All ticket options, along with detailed pricing, are available for purchase by visiting http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/tickets. Tournament tickets must be purchased online in advance; tickets cannot be purchased at the tournament entrance.

