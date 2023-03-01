EDEN – After just two seasons at the helm, Morehead head football coach Maurice Torain resigned the post Feb. 28.

Panthers Athletics Director Jon Blackwell confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon. Blackwell said Torain met with himself and MHS Principal Jason Tuggle in a closed-door meeting Monday afternoon to break the news. Torain, who lives in High Point, said it was a difficult decision because he loved coaching the kids and they really bought-in to his system and his tough brand of football. But the daily to-and-fro commute was brutal which cut into his time with his family.

“The biggest reason is because of my family and I really want to spend more time with them. It’s like I told the kids this morning, it was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make. I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights, because I really love the kids and this school and we had a lot of support from the people in the community. I feel like the program is in a good place and that’s because of the work of the kids and my staff, so I think whoever they get has a good team to work with,” Torain said.

Moving forward, he is accepting the defensive coordinator position at Greensboro College, his alma mater. The opportunity to coach at the next level where he played, and the closer proximity to his home, was a once in a lifetime opportunity he felt he just couldn’t pass up.

“It’s one of those things that doesn’t come around that often. I played there and it’s a chance to coach at the college level, plus it’s a lot closer to home, but it was still a tough decision,” said Torain.

Prior to taking the Morehead job in the spring of 2021, Torain was the defensive coordinator at Southeast Guilford High School and was a former star player at Eastern Alamance.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately. Blackwell said the administration plans to get right on it, but the athletics department doesn’t want to rush the process because they want to make sure they get the right fit.

He said it will be difficult endeavor because spring football is right around the corner, but he understands Torain’s decision and thanked him for his commitment to the program.

“Yeah, spring practice usually comes about the second or third week in May. When we hired coach Torain, we didn’t hire him until the summer, so his first year he was kind of behind – not by his own doings, but he was behind from the start. So it took a year for him to get his stuff in place and get the kids buying-in. We don’t want to go through that, but at the same time, we don’t want to rush either. We want to find the right fit. We think coach Torain has done a very good job changing the culture. Kids are buying-in to the weight room and they understand that they have to lift all of the time and understand that those hot summer practices are important. We want to find somebody to keep building on that. We want to be quick, but we don’t want to rush either. We want to make sure that we find the right guy,” Blackwell said.

Torain inherited a Panthers program seeking to rebuild following a disappointing 1-6 record in 2020.

He closed out his two years at Morehead with an overall record of 7-14 and guided the Panthers to the 2022 state playoffs in his final season.