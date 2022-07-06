TowneBank makes a $5 million gift to enhance NC State Athletics

RALEIGH - NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan has announced that TowneBank has committed $5 million to Wolfpack Athletics that will support key upgrades and improvements within Carter-Finley Stadium. In recognition of the gift, the 117,000 square-foot West Side Tower that stretches from endzone to endzone (previously known as C. Richard Vaughn Towers) will be renamed TowneBank Center for a 10-year period beginning July 1, 2022.

“I can’t thank Bob Aston and TowneBank enough for this incredible investment in NC State Athletics,” Corrigan said. “This gift will have a major impact on our continued efforts to improve Carter-Finley Stadium by modernizing it and enhancing the fan experience and gameday atmosphere.”

As part of the agreement, TowneBank will also have an option to extend the commitment for another five-year period by making an additional $2.5 million gift.

“Carter Finley Stadium is a special place electrified by the passion of the Wolfpack family. Our Towne family is extremely excited and proud to join hands with NC State Athletics in enhancing the fan and student-athlete experience over the decade ahead,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman of TowneBank.

In coordination with C. Richard Vaughn, the second and third-floor suite levels within TowneBank Center will now be named the C. Richard Vaughn Suites. Vaughn, a longtime supporter of NC State Athletics, was a key contributor to the initial construction of the West Side Towers. “I want to personally thank Richard for all he has done for NC State Athletics. His passion and love for NC State are unmatched,” Corrigan continued.

“As a proud NC State alum, I am excited that our fans’ and student-athletes’ experience at Carter-Finley Stadium will be enhanced by the announcement of a new naming partner,” said Vaughn. “Transitioning my name to the two suite levels of the Towers will preserve my legacy as a longtime supporter of the Wolfpack Club and the university that I so dearly love.”