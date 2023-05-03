A tragic accident took the life of 18-year-old student athlete Blake Hughes of Walnut Cove, who was killed April 26 in an automobile accident on his way to a sporting event. South Stokes baseball was to have hosted Elkin, but the game was canceled after news of the accident spread.

Stokes County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice confirmed that Hughes attended Stokes Early College High School and played baseball for South Stokes High School. He had signed a letter of intent to play at Rockingham Community College this fall.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol he was travelling southbound, and speed was a factor when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve going off the roadway along NC Highway 8 and Flat Shoals Road and overturning.

Hughes was the sole occupant of the one car accident.

“Due to a tragic incident in our community tonight, we have canceled all sporting events and games at South Stokes High School. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” a tweet from South Stokes Sauras April 26 evening read.

As is customary when a tragedy strikes a school community such as this, school officials want students and families to know that there will be counselors available to students in need.

At that time of signing his letter of intent to RCC he was enthusiastic about his prospects at continuing to play the game he loved saying, “I’m feeling great, just knowing that I get to play two more years of baseball, it’s just feels really good to me.”

The coaching staff at South Stokes High School spoke highly of their player and his future. “Blake is a very hard-working young man and leads by the way he practices, the way he plays, the way he works, and the way he carries himself on and off the field,” said Sauras coach Shane Worth.

Hughes was a senior who pitched, played first base, and could handle himself in the outfield as needed. The Sauras went 17-7 in last year’s campaign and were crowned the Northwest 1A Conference Champions. The Sauras went on to advance into the fourth round of the NCHSAA State 1A Playoffs.

This season South Stokes are 12-6 on the season riding a six-game winning streak. They last beat Elkin High on April 25, the day before the accident.