Trans athletes should not be deemed to have ‘unfair competitive advantage’ just for being transgender

According to the new framework, athletes “should not be deemed to have an unfair or disproportionate competitive advantage due to their sex variations, physical appearance and/or transgender status.”

The framework also applies to athletes with differences of sex development, such as the two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya of South Africa.

However, the IOC said that each sport and its governing body should be able to determine “how an athlete may be at a disproportionate advantage compared with their peers, taking into consideration the nature of each sport.”

“The framework is not legally binding,” IOC director of the athletes’ department Kaveh Mehrabi, said in a statement. “What we are offering to all the international federations is our expertise and a dialogue, rather than jumping to a conclusion. This is a process that we have to go through with each federation on a case-by-case basis and see what is required.”

The announcement comes just months after the conclusion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which featured the first-ever openly trans Olympians: New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard and Canadian soccer player Quinn, who became the world’s first openly transgender Olympic gold medalist.