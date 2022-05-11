Trinity ends McMichael’s season in opening round of state baseball tourney

MAYODAN – The 2022 baseball season ended several weeks earlier than McMichael players, coaches and fans envisioned courtesy of No. 19 seed Trinity team that seized the momentum and eventually closed out a 10-1 victory over the Phoenix in the first round of the 2022 2A NCHSAA state baseball playoffs Tuesday night.

After a red-hot 10-0 start to the season that began with high expectations and the possibility of championships for McMichael, began to go downhill with a brutal stretch where the Phoenix lost five of their final six games. It's worth noting that the majority of the losses were winnable games determined by one or two run margins, but it just seemed at times, that whatever could go wrong - did - during that stretch.

A scoreless stalemate through the opening three innings took a turn in the Bulldogs favor with six runs scored in the top of the fourth.

Meanwhile McMichael couldn’t take advantage of a pair of lead-off doubles in the early going as Trinity’s defense and pitching continually stranded Phoenix runners. McMichael finally got on the board however with an RBI single which cut the lead to 6-1.

But Trinity kept the pressure on as they scored four more runs in the fifth and the Bulldogs defense did the rest as they posted a shutout in the final three frames to lock up the win.

The Bulldogs were led offensively by Landen Mosley (1 hit, 2 RBIs) and Jake Little (1 hit 1 RBI). But it was a team effort on a night where eight different Trinity players accounted for 11 hits.

Jace Dun led the Phoenix offensively with two hits and drove in the lone McMichael score. Jake Lathrop, Brady Elrod and Matthew Bedard also had hits for DMHS.

Pitcher Cade Hill was outstanding all night for Trinity. In seven complete innings he gave up five hits, just one run and didn’t walk a single Phoenix batter.

After three solid innings by McMichael senior pitcher Matthew Wright, the wheels came off with six runs plated in the fourth inning due to a variety of factors. The Phoenix eventually cycled through their entire bullpen with six total players taking a turn on the mound as they tried to shut down Trinity’s timely hitting to no avail.

UP NEXT: No. 19 Trinity (18-9) advances to take on No. 3 Burns (22-3) who defeated No. 30 West Wilkes (12-14) by a 6-5 margin in the other first round bracket.

Second round action of the 2022 2A NCHSAA state baseball playoffs is slated for Friday night. For complete state-wide scores visit nchsaa.org.

BOX SCORE

T 0 0 0 6 4 0 0 10 11 2

M 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 3