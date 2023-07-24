NEW ORLEANS — Three App State football standouts were named Preseason All-Sun Belt selections Monday as the Mountaineers were picked to finish second in the league's loaded East Division.

Offensive lineman Isaiah Helms and return specialist Milan Tucker received first-team recognition, with offensive lineman Damion Daley being voted to the second team.

App State and James Madison led East Division teams with four first-place votes apiece, and James Madison's 78 total voting points put the Dukes ahead of the Mountaineers (75) and third-place Coastal Carolina (71 points, with three first-place votes). Fourth-place Marshall received two first-place votes, followed by fifth-place Georgia Southern (one first-place vote), sixth-place Georgia Southern and seventh-place Old Dominion.

App State, Marshall, Georgia Southern and ODU all defeated Power Five conference teams last season.

With 10 of 14 first-place votes, reigning league champion Troy was named the West Division favorite, followed by second-place South Alabama (four first-place votes).

Sun Belt Media Days will be held Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans, with App State and other East Division teams participating Wednesday.

The Mountaineers' official press conference with head coach Shawn Clark, safety Nick Ross and Helms will take place on the main stage at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT) and be shown on ESPN+. The direct link to watch their appearance can be found by clicking HERE.

Helms started in all 25 of his App State game appearances during his first two seasons with the Mountaineers, including a 2022 season in which he was named an All-Sun Belt performer, and Tucker received All-America recognition last year after ranking second nationally by averaging 28.2 yards per kick return. Daley, who also earned All-Sun Belt recognition in 2022, started every game from 2021-22 at left guard.