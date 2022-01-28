Turnovers doom North Forsyth as hot-handed Lady Phoenix roll to win

MAYODAN - Nearly two dozen first half turnovers, many forced and several more self-inflicted, proved to be the ultimate demise of North Forsyth as McMichael took full advantage of extra possessions to cruise to a dominant 62-13 2A Conference 34 victory Thursday night.
Two 3-point baskets, one by Faith Robertson and another by Rachel Horton, in addition to a pair of buckets in the post by Courtney Freeman, were the highlights of the first quarter as the Lady Phoenix closed out the opening frame with a 20-3 lead.
McMichael’s full-court press continued to give the Lady Vikings fits as three transition baskets by Robertson and scores by Aubrey Hill, Zoey Hairston, Lia Jones-Spencer and Chaya Tatum extended the margin to 41-5 to close out the half.
“That’s our game. We like playing like that because when you create havoc like that on defense, it can keep them from being able to get back. Whenever we have an advantage in transition as far as three on two’s or two on one’s, we work on that every day in practice and I really think that showed tonight in the game,” McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said.
Jy’lia Mizzell was pretty-much the only offensive spark for North Forsyth all night long, but another steal and score in transition by Robertson set up the running clock as McMichael would go on to put the win in the books.
Robertson led the Lady Phoenix with a game-high 24, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jones-Spencer had 16 and Horton knocked down a pair of 3’s for 8 points total on the night.
With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, third place McMichael is one of four teams battling for supremacy in the conference. Luegers said the way the Lady Phoenix finish will determine their post season destiny.
“Anything can happen in this conference. We definitely want to stay in the top four in the league and I think we are definitely up there with those teams. We showed that the other night against Andrews. They are a heck of a team, but I think we are right there with them. We are just now hitting our stride and it’s fun to be out there right now,” said Luegers.
UP NEXT: McMichael (4-3, 10-5) at Morehead (1-4, 2-14) Feb. 2. North Forsyth (0-7, 2-14) travels to play the Lady Panthers Jan. 31.
BOX SCORE
M 20 21 9 12 62
N 3 2 6 2 13