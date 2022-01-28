Turnovers doom North Forsyth as hot-handed Lady Phoenix roll to win

MAYODAN - Nearly two dozen first half turnovers, many forced and several more self-inflicted, proved to be the ultimate demise of North Forsyth as McMichael took full advantage of extra possessions to cruise to a dominant 62-13 2A Conference 34 victory Thursday night.

Two 3-point baskets, one by Faith Robertson and another by Rachel Horton, in addition to a pair of buckets in the post by Courtney Freeman, were the highlights of the first quarter as the Lady Phoenix closed out the opening frame with a 20-3 lead.

McMichael’s full-court press continued to give the Lady Vikings fits as three transition baskets by Robertson and scores by Aubrey Hill, Zoey Hairston, Lia Jones-Spencer and Chaya Tatum extended the margin to 41-5 to close out the half.

“That’s our game. We like playing like that because when you create havoc like that on defense, it can keep them from being able to get back. Whenever we have an advantage in transition as far as three on two’s or two on one’s, we work on that every day in practice and I really think that showed tonight in the game,” McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said.