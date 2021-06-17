Tuttle signs to take his gridiron game to Methodist University

WENTWORTH - 2021 Rockingham County High School graduate Jaden Tuttle recently committed to continue his education and play football at Methodist University.

The combo wide receiver and defensive back made an impact on the field on both sides of the ball over the course of his varsity career.

He proved dependable as a wide out, averaging 8 yards per reception, as well as being a solid defender in the secondary.

Tuttle joins a Monarchs program that appears to be on the rise. After the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, Methodist embarked on a condensed winter-spring season where they closed out with a 4-1 record. The Monarchs won their opening four contests and made it to the USA Conference championship game, but lost 31-20 to Huntingdon in the title game.

Rockingham head football coach Brad Baker said Methodist is getting a player that will give all that he has to help the team on every play.

“He is a competitor that has a heart as big as he is. He worked extremely hard to put himself into a position to be successful and now it is paying off with the opportunity to play at Methodist. He averaged 100-plus snaps a game and was going as hard on snap 100 as he did on snap one. He loves the game and loves to compete,” said Baker.

The Monarchs are currently preparing for the 2021 fall season which begins with a road trip to Shenandoah Sept. 4 with kickoff set for 1 p.m.