 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two area baseball players taken late in MLB draft

  • 0
Angel Zarate

Former Rockingham County outfielder Angel Zarate batted .352 with seven homers and 40 RBIs this season for North Carolina.

 GoHeels.com

Former Rockingham County outfielder Angel Zarate and West Forsyth pitcher Payton Martin were selected Tuesday in the Major League Baseball draft.

Zarate, who has played three seasons of college baseball at North Carolina, was selected in the 17th round (511th overall) by the Cleveland Guardians. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound left-handed hitter batted .352 with seven home runs, 19 doubles and 40 RBIs this year in 64 games for the Tar Heels. He has one year of college eligibility remaining if he chooses to use it and re-enter the draft.

Martin, who also played shortstop at West Forsyth, was drafted in the 17th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers (525th overall). The 6-foot, 175-pound righthander has signed a letter of intent to play at East Carolina, but he has until Aug. 1 to sign with the Dodgers or he would not be eligible for the draft again until after his junior year.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert