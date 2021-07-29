Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson joins Wyndham Championship field

GREENSBORO, N.C. – When the Wyndham Championship tees off in August, a familiar left-hander will be in the field. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will play next month’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced Wednesday. The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15, 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Watson joins major winners Jason Day, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, two-time Wyndham champion Brandt Snedeker, 2011 Wyndham champion and 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, East Carolina University alum Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris and 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas in the tournament field.

Watson captured his first major championship in 2012 when he defeated Louis Oosthuizen with a par on the second playoff hole, the par-4 10th hole. Watson hit a miraculous shot from the pine straw right of the 10th fairway and two putted for par to win the Masters. Two years later, he held a share of the 54-hole lead with Jordan Spieth, shot a final-round 69 and claimed his second green jacket by three strokes. A 12-time PGA TOUR winner, Watson will make his fourth Wyndham Championship appearance with his best finish coming in 2006 when he tied for 31st.