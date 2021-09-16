Tyler Nickel Commitment Interview: 'Carolina Was The Best Move'

The tattoo on your arm says 'anomaly.' Why that word?

An anomaly is something that deviates from whatever the standard is, whatever is normal. To me, an anomaly is one of one. It's something you can't replicate and it means you can't define who I am and what I do as a person. It means, to me, not comparable.

Ultimately, what did it come down to for you all?

You know, I really think it was fit and the Carolina family feel. We were really pleasantly surprised in our meetings with Coach Davis and being invited out to his home, about how much they knew about Tyler and how they told him that they needed the kind of game he could provide. It was really a feeling with the players, the coaches, more so than even the institution. At the end of the day, it was about what school provided the best opportunity for him to reach his ultimate goal.

How do they see Tyler fitting in?

They wanted him to play the '3.' They want him on the wing, because they don't have a lot of really exclusive wing players. They have some combo guards, but they really wanted a guy who could score from the wing, defend, and be a good teammate. That was a good fit for Tyler.