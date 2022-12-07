UNC’s Maye one of five finalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

The Maxwell Football Club recently announced five finalists for the 5thannual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award presented to the outstanding freshman player in college football and North Carolina’s Drake Maye was one of them. The award will be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala along with several of the other top awards in college and professional football.

Maye, a red-shirt freshman, led the Tar Heels to a 9-4 overall record and a 2022 ACC Coastal Division title. He has passed for 4,115 yards and threw 35 touchdowns so far this season. Maye and the Tar Heels will play Oregon in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego Dec. 28.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) - 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019, Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020 and Brock Bowers (Georgia) 2021.

The winner of the 5th annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award will be unveiled Dec. 29, 2022. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2023. Questions concerning the 2022 Shaun Alexander Award watch list can be directed to MFC Executive Director Mark Wolpert mwolpert@maxwellfootballclub.org or MFC Director of College Awards Rich Cirminiello rcirminiello@maxwellfootballclub.org.

OTHER FINALISTS

• Malaki Starks, Georgia - Defensive Back, Freshman

• Harold Perkins, Jr., Louisiana State – Linebacker, Freshman

• Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi - Running Back, Freshman

• Abdul Carter, Penn State – Linebacker, Freshman