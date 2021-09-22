UNCG remains short on answers after departure of athletics director Kim Record

Except for seeing a few staff members who were part of a video conference on Sept. 3, Record needed to pen her thoughts for the majority of the staff she oversaw and to the student-athletes who wear the university’s uniforms in “our sports and athletics program.” She chose to focus on their achievements together rather than the sting of being ousted from her job.

“That decision brings to a close an incredible 12 years of partnership and of service to our institution,” Record wrote. “It truly has been the honor of a lifetime and – together – we were able to elevate our athletics program to unprecedented heights.”

Record went on to highlight the start of “The Spartan Way,” a strategic plan; the league championships won; the academic recognition for athletes; and a $3 million fundraising “Campaign for Champions.”

“While it is always difficult to say goodbye,” she wrote, “I am comforted by my confidence in the foundation we laid, and by what I know is the key to even greater success for our athletics program – our people. These are our talented and dedicated department staff and coaches; our loyal and passionate supporters and donors who help us achieve our goals; and, most importantly, the incredible young women and men who choose to call UNCG home. The future has no limits, and I will be cheering you on from afar.”