UNC's Hubert Davis Named National Sports Media Association's Coach of the Year

On April 6, North Carolina's Hubert Davis was named the National Sports Media Association's Men's Coach of the Year. The prestigious honor comes after a remarkable first season at the Tar Heel helm, where he guided No. 8-seeded UNC to a miraculous runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament.

The Clarence "Big House" Gaines College Basketball Coach of the Year Awards are presented to the head coach in NCAA Divisions 1 and 2, who may not earn recognition from mainstream outlets. An NSMA committee votes on the awards at the conclusion of the NCAA men's and women's tournaments. The Awards are presented at the annual NSMA Awards Banquet.

Though Carolina was considered a bubble team for the majority of February, Davis and the Tar Heels all but secured a Tournament bid when they upset No. 4 Duke in Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game in Cameron Indoor Stadium. During the Tournament, Davis guided his team to upset wins over No. 1 seed Baylor, No. 4 seed UCLA, and No. 2 seed Duke in the Final Four.

He became just the fifth man to lead a school to the National Semi-Finals in his first season as head coach. The Tar Heels ended the season with a 29-10 record, the team's most wins since 2018-19.

Though Davis deserves all the credit he's given, he humbly deflects all praise to his players and fans.

"I really wanted to just thank you guys for this entire season — not just this crowd welcoming us coming back — the support that you've given these guys, this program, this university, this coaching staff, myself in my first year," Davis told a crowd of fans upon the team's return to Chapel Hill. "You guys were such an encouragement to us. You helped us this entire season; your love and support for us, cheering us on, made us play harder, made us practice harder, and made us prepare harder. You guys -- it's not just for us -- it's for all of you. As sad and disappointed as all of us are, I'm so proud of these kids."

Davis' inaugural season is arguably the best of any head coach in UNC history. Dean Smith went 8-9 in 1961-62 and did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Matt Doherty led his team to a 26-7 record in 2000-01 before getting knocked out in the second round of the Tournament. Roy Williams' first squad went 19-11 and was also eliminated in the second round.

The only coach to come close to Davis' first-season accomplishments was Bill Guthridge (1997-98), who led a Smith recruited team to a 34-4 record before losing in the Final Four.

Though Davis fell short of hoisting the trophy in his first season, the program appears to be in good hands. The Tar Heel head man signed the No. 11 class in the nation for 2022 and has already secured a five-star recruit in Simeon Wilcher for 2023. The Tar Heels also appear to be in a good position for top-10 2023 big man G.G. Jackson.