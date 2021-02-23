Undefeated South Central boy’s basketball team forfeits first round game due to COVID-19

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — South Central High School's boy’s basketball team has forfeited its first round playoff game to Rolesville due to COVID-19 protocols, HighSchoolOT has confirmed.

The Falcons, who are undefeated at 13-0 overall, were slated to host Rolesville in the first round on Tuesday night. South Central had earned the No. 5 seed in the state playoffs.

With the forfeit, No. 12 Rolesville will advance to the second round of the playoffs where it will face the winner of No. 4 Pinecrest and No. 13 Southeast Raleigh.

South Central's 13-0 record included a 12-0 mark in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference. The Falcons were ranked No. 4 in the HighSchoolOT Top 25 East Rankings this week.

On Monday, HighSchoolOT reported that Southside's boys basketball team and the girls basketball team at Whiteville also forfeited first round games due to COVID-19 protocols.