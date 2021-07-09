United Rentals Named Official Rental Equipment Partner of NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR and United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world, announce a multiyear partnership that will designate it as the “Official Rental Equipment Partner of NASCAR” beginning in 2022. The wide-ranging agreement will span across the sanctioning body and NASCAR-owned facilities.

“United Rentals is the premier equipment rental company around the globe, so their expanded presence in NASCAR will further enhance support for both the race and the event experience at our facilities,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, Vice President, Chief Sales Officer, NASCAR. “As we build on our new partnership with United Rentals, we will feel the strength of the organization’s support behind the scenes and showcase our collaborative partnership through race entitlements at three of our NASCAR-owned tracks.”

“Our customers count on us to provide high-quality equipment, service and expertise, and we are excited to bring those resources to our partnership with NASCAR,” said Dale Asplund, Executive Vice President at Chief Operating Officer at United Rentals. “With a shared focus on exceeding customer expectations and delivering exceptional results, we see NASCAR as a natural partner. We look forward to working together.”