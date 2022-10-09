United States Takes Second at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 U23 Women’s World Cup

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - The United States earned the silver medal at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 U23 Women’s World Cup on Sunday in Bucharest, Romania. The U.S. went undefeated throughout the competition until falling to top-seeded France in the Final, 21-18.

The Final was within two possessions until the final two minutes. France’s lead grew to 20-15 with just 60 seconds remaining. The U.S. responded by scoring on consecutive possessions to pull within two points, but France capitalized on its next possession to take the gold.

Veronica Burton led the United States in scoring with six points, including four points from deep.

The Americans reached the title game after a pair of victories earlier on Sunday. Prior to the game against France, the USA topped Ukraine (21-10) and China (15-10) in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, all four Americans scored in their win over Ukraine. Lexie Hull led the U.S. in scoring with nine points.

In the United States’ semifinal win over China, Burton led the team with seven points, including six from behind the arc.

Overall, the USA went 6-1 in Bucharest. Hull was the top-scorer for the tournament with 63 total points.

Games can be watch on-demand on www.youtube.com/FIBA3x3.