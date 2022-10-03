 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

USA Basketball announces roster for 2022 FIBA Women’s 3x3 U23 World Cup

  • 0
USA Basketball

USA Basketball announced today the roster for the 2022 FIBA 3x3 U23 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled for Oct. 5-9 in Bucharest, Romania.

The USA 3x3 U23 World Cup Team includes Veronica Burton, Emily Engstler, Lexie Hull and N’dea Jones.

Burton, who just completed her first season with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, has previous 5-on-5 experience as a member of the gold-medal-winning team at the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

Engstler, who recently finished her debut WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, has previous 3x3 experience, having played this summer at the Montreal Stop of the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series and the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U23 Women’s Nations League.

Hull, also a member of Indiana Fever, will be making her USA Basketball international debut.

Jones is a member of Force 10 3x3 and represented the U.S. at the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series stop in Constanta, Romania last year.

People are also reading…

Joe Lewandowski, who has extensive 3x3 coaching experience, will helm the team in Bucharest.

The United States will play pool play games on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Friday, Oct. 7, before the knockout round on Sunday, Oct. 9.

For full schedule visit www.usab.com/3x3/3x3-u23-womens-world-cup-team/schedule.aspx.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Duke basketball’s two freshman big men are ready to thrive — together. Why they could

Duke basketball’s two freshman big men are ready to thrive — together. Why they could

In its usual star-studded recruiting class, Duke added two big men projected to play major roles on this season’s basketball team. The fact they are both considered centers, one standing 7-foot-1 and the other 6-11, isn’t a problem for Duke’s coaching staff or the players themselves. That’s because Dereck Lively and Kyle Filipowski chose Duke because they wanted to play together, and they have ...

Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champ. Why is he walking on at Penn State?

Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champ. Why is he walking on at Penn State?

LOS ANGELES — Eli Manning has some important family history that took place at the Rose Bowl, but he had never set foot in the historic venue until recently, when shooting an episode of "Eli's Places" that's focused on the epic national championship showdown between USC and Texas. "It's different being from the South and growing up in New Orleans," Manning said. "The Rose Bowl wasn't as big or ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert