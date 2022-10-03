USA Basketball announces roster for 2022 FIBA Women’s 3x3 U23 World Cup

USA Basketball announced today the roster for the 2022 FIBA 3x3 U23 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled for Oct. 5-9 in Bucharest, Romania.
The USA 3x3 U23 World Cup Team includes Veronica Burton, Emily Engstler, Lexie Hull and N’dea Jones.
Burton, who just completed her first season with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, has previous 5-on-5 experience as a member of the gold-medal-winning team at the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.
Engstler, who recently finished her debut WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, has previous 3x3 experience, having played this summer at the Montreal Stop of the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series and the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U23 Women’s Nations League.
Hull, also a member of Indiana Fever, will be making her USA Basketball international debut.
Jones is a member of Force 10 3x3 and represented the U.S. at the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series stop in Constanta, Romania last year.
Joe Lewandowski, who has extensive 3x3 coaching experience, will helm the team in Bucharest.
The United States will play pool play games on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Friday, Oct. 7, before the knockout round on Sunday, Oct. 9.
For full schedule visit www.usab.com/3x3/3x3-u23-womens-world-cup-team/schedule.aspx.