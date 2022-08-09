USA Basketball announces rosters for 2022 FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League

COLORADO SPRINGS – USA Basketball announced today the rosters for the 2022 USA Basketball Men’s and Women’s 3x3 U23 Nations League Teams. Both teams will go through training camp Aug. 9-11 before competing in the fifth edition of the FIBA 3x3 Nations League, playing within the Americas conference in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from Aug. 13-19.

Each team is comprised of six athletes who bring a combination of USA Basketball (five-on-five and 3x3) and collegiate basketball experience.

The USA Basketball 2022 3x3 U23 Women’s Nations League Team includes Aaliyah Moore, Maddy Siegrist, Celeste Taylor, Alyssa Ustby, Kayla Wells and Maddy Westbeld.

The USA Basketball 2022 3x3 U23 Men’s Nations League Team includes Chris Arcidiacono, Austin Butler, Bryce Butler, Eric Dixon, Khalid Thomas and Keaton Wallace.

On the women’s side, Wells is a member of USA Basketball’s 3x3 Women’s Series team which competes on select stops on the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series. She is also a 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals champion after capturing the title with Texafornia.

Taylor’s USA Basketball experience comes from having won three total gold medals at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2017 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. Taylor is entering her senior year at Duke University.

Entering her sophomore season at University of Texas, Moore was a member of the gold-medal-winning team at the 2019 U16 Americas Championship.

Westbeld, who is entering her junior year at the University of Notre Dame, was a participant at the 2018 USA U17 National Team trials and most recently a finalist for the 2021 USA Basketball U19 National Team.

Making their USA Basketball debuts are Siegrist (Villanova University) and Ustby (University of North Carolina).

On the men’s team, Arcidiacono and Dixon, who both play collegiately with Villanova, return to the U23 National Team after competing with USA Basketball in the Nations League last summer where they finished with a 4-2 record.

Wallace and Austin Butler are both members of USA Basketball’s 3x3 World Tour team which competes on select stops on the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Tour. Both made their 3x3 debuts at the 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals.

Thomas, who also made his 3x3 debut at the 2022 3X Nationals, recently graduated from Portland State.

Bryce Butler, Austin’s younger brother, plays at West Liberty University and has taken part in several 3x3 U18 regional events.

As previously announced, the teams will be led by head coach Damon Huffman and court coach Lakin Roland.

Launched in 2017, the FIBA 3x3 Nations League is a 3x3 competition for men and women under the age of 23. It offers an opportunity for future talents to hone their skills in preparation for the open category (FIBA 3x3 World Cup, Olympic Games, etc.).