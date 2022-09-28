Varsity football schedule for county teams shifts due to approaching storm

Unfortunately, it goes with the territory this time of year, but with a potentially deadly approaching storm in Hurricane Ian, many regional high school football games have been shifted due to the weekend forecast.

The Rockingham varsity game at Eastern Guilford has been moved up to Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Similarly, the Morehead at West Stokes game will be played at the same time on Sept. 29.

McMichael has a bye, so they won’t be affected, but Reidsville Athletics Director Joe Walker confirmed Wednesday afternoon, the Rams will play on Friday at 5 p.m. in their homecoming game versus Walkertown at Community Stadium.

Walker said they only had a handful of options at their disposal to try to move the game. Like the other county schools, Thursday was the date Reidsville was aiming for, but that didn’t come to pass due to the availability of officials. Monday was also a consideration, but with the weather forecast calling for heavy rain throughout the weekend, the field will likely be in pretty bad shape by Oct. 3, so that option was abandoned.

Therefore, the Rams have elected to play Friday at 5 p.m. Heavy rain is pretty-much a given according to weather projections, but an earlier time on Sept. 30 was the only viable possibility left on the table.

Walker said he isn’t sure how the weather conditions will affect the planned Homecoming ceremony, but the RHS is prepared to adapt as the situation develops.