Veteran Power 5 and NFL coach to mentor wide receivers and serve as assistant head coach

In 2019 and 2020, Phillips coached All-Big Ten wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. at Maryland and helped the Terps’ offense score 142 points in the first two games of the ‘19season (79 - Howard, 63 - #21 Syracuse), the most by a Big Ten team since 1936 (Ohio State, 1996) and the third most by any FBS team over that span. Demus ranked eighth in the Big Ten in receiving last season.

He went to Maryland following his second stint at Cincinnati, coaching wide receivers in 2017 and ’18. Phillips helped the Bearcats to an 11-2 record and a win over Virginia Tech in the 2018 Military Bowl. Under his tutelage, wide receiver Kahlil Lewis ranked seventh in the American Athletic by averaging 4.3 receptions per game for 782 yards and nine touchdowns. He also coached the Bearcats wide receivers in 1997 and the Cincy defensive backs in 1998.

In 2016, he was an offensive quality control coach at Ohio State while Beck was the offensive coordinator.

Phillips spent the 2015 season as the wide receiver’s coach for the Cleveland Browns and has developed 11 wide receivers into NFL draft picks, including Troy Williamson (first round), Randall Cobb (second round), Steve Johnson (seventh round) and David Givens (seventh round).