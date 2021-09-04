Virginia Tech holds off Howell, No. 10 North Carolina 17-10

Many fans joined the team in celebration on the field after the game, which marked the first time since 2019 that fan attendance was not limited.

The Tar Heels, who arrived with their highest preseason ranking since 1997, had the ball for just 9:11 in the first half and only avoided being down by more because Keshaun King fumbled the ball away at the Tar Heels 9.

"Obviously, now the shine's off and the rating sure doesn't matter tonight," Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. "We were overrated with the way we played."

The Hokies dominated the clock in the first half, slowing things down to avoid the kind of shootout they had with UNC last season. In that one, the Tar Heels rolled up 656 yards and beat a virus and injury decimated defense 56-45.

"When the clock was running, we just wanted it to keep running," Fuente said.

Howell did become the Tar Heels' career touchdown pass leader with 69 when Josh Downs took a screen pass 37 yards for a score in the third quarter, but he was unable to find his usual magic late.

Fuente said he thought Burmeister was trying to hit Tayvion Robinson in the back of the end zone on the touchdown pass, but Mitchell cut it off.