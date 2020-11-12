Virus postponements hit SEC, Big Ten; 8 games across FBS

“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t somewhat depressed,” Pittman said.

No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State; No. 1 Alabama at LSU; and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee were all called off earlier this week. Both the Tigers-Bulldogs and Aggies-Volunteers games have been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

In all, eight games across major college football have been called off so far this week including Memphis at Navy, Air Force at Wyoming and Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State. Overall, 55 games involving FBS teams have been canceled or postponed since major college football leagues had their revised fall schedules in place on Aug. 26.

The SEC has said it is considering using Dec. 19 as a make up date for teams that are not involved in the league championship game that day. Georgia and Missouri share no open dates the rest of the way, but could be made up on Dec. 19.

With the Crimson Tide on track to play in the SEC title game, Alabama-LSU is in danger of not being played at all without some serious juggling of schedules.

“We want to play Alabama. It’s a great rivalry for us,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, and added he no idea when it could be arranged.