KANSAS CITY - University of North Carolina defensive lineman Ray Vohasek was selected 227th overall in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft. Vohasek is the 20th North Carolina defensive tackle selected and the 251st Tar Heel chosen in the NFL Draft.

"I’m so happy right now,” said Vohasek. “I wasn’t sure how this weekend would go coming off of injury, but all I needed was a shot. I want to thank Jacksonville for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity. I can promise the Jaguars they are going to get my all. I want to thank my friends and family for all their support through the years. It’s been a crazy journey. I also want to thank all of the people at UNC. Your support throughout my time in Chapel Hill has meant a lot and I want to go out there and make everyone proud. I can’t wait to get to Jacksonville and get to work.”

"We couldn’t be more excited for Ray and his family,” said UNC head coach Mack Brown. “Ray came in with us when we returned to Chapel Hill and just worked his tail off. He’s a tough, hard-nosed player that gives everything he’s got, and as a result, was a disruptive, productive player along the defensive line. We can’t wait to watch him go to work with the Jaguars.”

A McHenry, Ill., native, Vohasek compiled 96 tackles, 17 TFL and 5.5 sacks over a 41-game career with the Tar Heels. He started 29 games over that span and was a two-time honorable mention All-ACC performer. His graduate season in 2022 was cut short due to injury, but he started all five games he played in and posted 14 tackles, a TFL and two PBU.

In 2021, Vohasek earned All-ACC honorable mention honors after totaling a career-high 38 tackles to go along with four TFL, a sack and three PBU. He started all 11 games he played in as a junior in 2020 earning honorable mention All-ACC. Vohasek posted 29 tackles, seven TFL and 3.5 sacks that season.

For up-to-date information on Carolina Football and the 2023 Spring Game, visit GoHeels.com/Football and follow us on Twitter (@UNCFootball), Instagram (@uncfootball) and Facebook (Facebook.com/TarHeelFootball).