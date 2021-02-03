Volleyball coaches release all-state teams, coach and player of the year awards

RALEIGH — The N.C. Volleyball Coaches Association has released its 2020-21 awards, including players of the year, coaches of the year, and all-state teams — all sorted by classification.
For all-state and player of the year awards, only NCVCA members were eligible for voting.
This is a different list than the HighSchoolOT All-State team, which will be announced on Saturday.
The NCVCA also recently announced its all-region teams.
NCVCA Players of the Year
4A: Emily Chrysogelos, Cardinal Gibbons
3A: Emerson Hoyle, T.C. Roberson
2A: Michell Thao, Fred T. Foard
1A: Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville
NCVCA Coaches of the Year
4A: Maggie Malone, Providence
3A: Michelle Wagaman, T.C. Roberson
2A: Meredith Lombardi, Fred T. Foard
1A: Jim Seidel, Mountain Island Charter
NCVCA All-State 1A
Anna Gillikin, East Carteret
Taylor Leonard, Louisburg
Chloe Webster, Louisburg
Tori Williamson, Perquimans
Natalie Corprew, Perquimans
Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville
NCVCA All-State 2A
Anna Dunbar, South Point
Emily Revels, South Point
Mackenzi Searcy, R-S Central
Jordan Gromlich, East Lincoln
Kaylee Spees, East Lincoln
Michelle Thao, Fred T. Foard
Megan Dorsey, Fred T. Foard
Hallie Brown, Goldsboro
Haley Phillips, Goldsboro
Merritt Woodson, Currituck County
Carson Overbeck, Carrboro
Evie Newall, Carrboro
NCVCA All-State 3A
Oreva Evivie, Charlotte Catholic
Mackenzie DePinto, Chapel Hill
Stephanie White, Hickory
Aaliyah Byers, Kings Mountain
Anna Shohfi, East Chapel Hill
Emerson Hoyle, T.C. Roberson
Ellen Zwikker, Chapel Hill
Kaylin Dowling, West Rowan
Kellen Morin, Hickory
Lyvia Trimp, Weddington
Mackenzie Lynch, T.C. Roberson
Melissa Benkowitz, East Chapel Hill
NCVCA All-State 4A
Grace Hammond, Northwest Guilford
Alexis Shelton, Ardrey Kell
Avery Dole, Northwest Guilford
Madison Cail, Providence
Chloe Modlin, Pinecrest
Katie Cruise, Providence
Kaci Balser, Reagan
Kailey Keough, Ardrey Kell
Sophia Kruczko, Green Hope
Sophi Galford, Pinecrest
Sydney Daniels, Broughton
Emily Chrysogelos, Cardinal Gibbons
All-region volleyball teams released by NCVBCA
Region 1/2
Tori Williams, Perquimans
Natalie Corprew, Perquimans
Merritt Woodson, Currituck
Macy Pace, Currituck
Hallie Brown, Goldsboro
Haley Phillips, Goldsboro
Anna Gillikin, East Carteret
Region 3
Chloe Webster, Louisburg
Taylor Leonard, Louisburg
Sophia Kruczko, Green Hope
Emily Chrysogelos, Cardinal Gibbons
Anna Shohfi, East Chapel Hill
Melissa Benkowitz, East Chapel Hill
Brooke Thompson, Nash Central
Madison Adams, Corinth Holders
Emily Bobbitt, Corinth Holders
Ainsley Halvorsen, Apex
Sydney Daniels, Broughton
Tory Schafer, Broughton
Alexandria Williams, Hunt
Ellen Zwikker, Chapel Hill
Mackenzie DePinto, Chapel Hill
Carson Overbeck, Carrboro
Evie Newall, Carrboro
Bailey Burgess, Wakefield
Simone Barlow, Wakefield
Region 4/5
Chloe Modlin, Pinecrest
Emmie Modlin, Pinecrest
Zoe Duggan, New Bern
Elizabeth Barnes, New Bern
Sydney Karjala, Pinecrest
Kaci Balsar, Reagan
Katherine Liontis, Reagan
Grace Hammon, Northwest Guilford
Avery Dole, Northwest Guilford
Clara LaRue, West Forsyth
Kennedy Hairston, West Forsyth
Emma Barnes, Grimsley
Lily Roach, Grimsley
Region 6
Sydney Conklin, Jack Britt
Alyssa Norton, Jack. Britt
Anna Dunbar, South Point
Emily Revels, South Point
Jordan Gromlich, East Lincoln
Kaylee Spees, East Lincoln
Alexis Shelton, Ardrey Kell
Kailey Keough, Ardrey Kell
Aaliyah Byers, Kings Mountain
Kyann Crocker, Kings Mountain
Katie Cruise, Providence
Madison Cail, Providence
Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville
Lyvia Trimp, Weddington
Alexa Brezeault, Hough
Bella Andaluz, Hough
Kaylin Dowling, West Rowan
Region 7/8
Michelle Thao, Fred T. Foard
Megan Dorsey, Fred T. Foard
Oreva Evivie, Charlotte Catholic
Caroline Rodriguez, Charlotte Catholic
Kellen Morin, Hickory
Stephanie White, Hickory
Brooke Barker, Freedom
MaKenzi Searcy, R-S Central
Emerson Hoyle, T.C. Roberson
Mackenzie Lynch, T.C. Roberson