 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volleyball coaches release all-state teams, coach and player of the year awards
0 comments

Volleyball coaches release all-state teams, coach and player of the year awards

  • 0

RALEIGH — The N.C. Volleyball Coaches Association has released its 2020-21 awards, including players of the year, coaches of the year, and all-state teams — all sorted by classification.

For all-state and player of the year awards, only NCVCA members were eligible for voting.

This is a different list than the HighSchoolOT All-State team, which will be announced on Saturday.

The NCVCA also recently announced its all-region teams.

NCVCA Players of the Year

4A: Emily Chrysogelos, Cardinal Gibbons

3A: Emerson Hoyle, T.C. Roberson

2A: Michell Thao, Fred T. Foard

1A: Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville

NCVCA Coaches of the Year

4A: Maggie Malone, Providence

3A: Michelle Wagaman, T.C. Roberson

2A: Meredith Lombardi, Fred T. Foard

1A: Jim Seidel, Mountain Island Charter

NCVCA All-State 1A

Anna Gillikin, East Carteret

Taylor Leonard, Louisburg

Chloe Webster, Louisburg

Tori Williamson, Perquimans

Natalie Corprew, Perquimans

Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville

NCVCA All-State 2A

Anna Dunbar, South Point

Emily Revels, South Point

Mackenzi Searcy, R-S Central

Jordan Gromlich, East Lincoln

Kaylee Spees, East Lincoln

Michelle Thao, Fred T. Foard

Megan Dorsey, Fred T. Foard

Hallie Brown, Goldsboro

Haley Phillips, Goldsboro

Merritt Woodson, Currituck County

Carson Overbeck, Carrboro

Evie Newall, Carrboro

NCVCA All-State 3A

Oreva Evivie, Charlotte Catholic

Mackenzie DePinto, Chapel Hill

Stephanie White, Hickory

Aaliyah Byers, Kings Mountain

Anna Shohfi, East Chapel Hill

Emerson Hoyle, T.C. Roberson

Ellen Zwikker, Chapel Hill

Kaylin Dowling, West Rowan

Kellen Morin, Hickory

Lyvia Trimp, Weddington

Mackenzie Lynch, T.C. Roberson

Melissa Benkowitz, East Chapel Hill

NCVCA All-State 4A

Grace Hammond, Northwest Guilford

Alexis Shelton, Ardrey Kell

Avery Dole, Northwest Guilford

Madison Cail, Providence

Chloe Modlin, Pinecrest

Katie Cruise, Providence

Kaci Balser, Reagan

Kailey Keough, Ardrey Kell

Sophia Kruczko, Green Hope

Sophi Galford, Pinecrest

Sydney Daniels, Broughton

Emily Chrysogelos, Cardinal Gibbons

All-region volleyball teams released by NCVBCA

Region 1/2

Tori Williams, Perquimans

Natalie Corprew, Perquimans

Merritt Woodson, Currituck

Macy Pace, Currituck

Hallie Brown, Goldsboro

Haley Phillips, Goldsboro

Anna Gillikin, East Carteret

Region 3

Chloe Webster, Louisburg

Taylor Leonard, Louisburg

Sophia Kruczko, Green Hope

Emily Chrysogelos, Cardinal Gibbons

Anna Shohfi, East Chapel Hill

Melissa Benkowitz, East Chapel Hill

Brooke Thompson, Nash Central

Madison Adams, Corinth Holders

Emily Bobbitt, Corinth Holders

Ainsley Halvorsen, Apex

Sydney Daniels, Broughton

Tory Schafer, Broughton

Alexandria Williams, Hunt

Ellen Zwikker, Chapel Hill

Mackenzie DePinto, Chapel Hill

Carson Overbeck, Carrboro

Evie Newall, Carrboro

Bailey Burgess, Wakefield

Simone Barlow, Wakefield

Region 4/5

Chloe Modlin, Pinecrest

Emmie Modlin, Pinecrest

Zoe Duggan, New Bern

Elizabeth Barnes, New Bern

Sydney Karjala, Pinecrest

Kaci Balsar, Reagan

Katherine Liontis, Reagan

Grace Hammon, Northwest Guilford

Avery Dole, Northwest Guilford

Clara LaRue, West Forsyth

Kennedy Hairston, West Forsyth

Emma Barnes, Grimsley

Lily Roach, Grimsley

Region 6

Sydney Conklin, Jack Britt

Alyssa Norton, Jack. Britt

Anna Dunbar, South Point

Emily Revels, South Point

Jordan Gromlich, East Lincoln

Kaylee Spees, East Lincoln

Alexis Shelton, Ardrey Kell

Kailey Keough, Ardrey Kell

Aaliyah Byers, Kings Mountain

Kyann Crocker, Kings Mountain

Katie Cruise, Providence

Madison Cail, Providence

Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville

Lyvia Trimp, Weddington

Alexa Brezeault, Hough

Bella Andaluz, Hough

Kaylin Dowling, West Rowan

Region 7/8

Michelle Thao, Fred T. Foard

Megan Dorsey, Fred T. Foard

Oreva Evivie, Charlotte Catholic

Caroline Rodriguez, Charlotte Catholic

Kellen Morin, Hickory

Stephanie White, Hickory

Brooke Barker, Freedom

MaKenzi Searcy, R-S Central

Emerson Hoyle, T.C. Roberson

Mackenzie Lynch, T.C. Roberson

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News