Volleyball coaches release all-state teams, coach and player of the year awards

RALEIGH — The N.C. Volleyball Coaches Association has released its 2020-21 awards, including players of the year, coaches of the year, and all-state teams — all sorted by classification.

For all-state and player of the year awards, only NCVCA members were eligible for voting.

This is a different list than the HighSchoolOT All-State team, which will be announced on Saturday.

The NCVCA also recently announced its all-region teams.

NCVCA Players of the Year

4A: Emily Chrysogelos, Cardinal Gibbons

3A: Emerson Hoyle, T.C. Roberson

2A: Michell Thao, Fred T. Foard

1A: Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville

NCVCA Coaches of the Year

4A: Maggie Malone, Providence

3A: Michelle Wagaman, T.C. Roberson

2A: Meredith Lombardi, Fred T. Foard

1A: Jim Seidel, Mountain Island Charter

NCVCA All-State 1A

Anna Gillikin, East Carteret