Wade joins Mountaineers as new offensive line coach

BOONE, N.C. — App State Football has hired Geep Wade to be the Mountaineers' offensive line coach, head coach Shawn Clark announced March 2.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Wade, his wife Amy, and his children to the High Country,” Clark said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous stops. He knows what we want to do and what my expectations are for the offensive line. He brings value to our whole organization, and I know our linemen will enjoy playing for him.”

Wade (whose first name is pronounced like Jeep) arrives at App State from Tulane of the American Athletic Conference. He also has spent considerable time in the Southeast as an offensive line coach at Georgia Southern, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee and Marshall during the last decade to go along with a stint as UT Martin’s offensive coordinator/offensive line coach in 2018.

“My family and I are fired up for this opportunity,” Wade said. “I’ve known Coach Clark for a long time and I believe in him. The winning tradition and the mentality of the players at App State are second to none. I can’t wait to get started.”