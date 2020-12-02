Wake Forest men's basketball team pauses activities, will not play Troy

Wake Forest's men's basketball team is pausing activities this week after the program's most recent COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
The Deacons (2-0) will not play against Troy on Wednesday. The athletics department didn't release the number of positive cases nor indicate what might have contributed to the cause of positive tests.
“Given the significant increase in COVID-19 infections both in Forsyth County and throughout North Carolina, this is the right decision," athletics director John Currie said in a news release.
Wake Forest started the season dealing with issues relating to COVID-19. Two players were unavailable for the first two games of the season because of COVID-19 contact tracing: Ody Oguama, a starter from last season, and JR Mathis. As of Monday morning, both remained day-to-day in protocol.
In the Deacons' season opener against Delaware State on Wednesday, the Hornets had only eight active players in a 101-51 loss. The next day, a game between Delaware State and Longwood in the Wake Forest Classic was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in Joel Coliseum.
Longwood and Wake Forest played as scheduled Friday, with the Deacons winning, 71-60.
“Our program is always going to follow the advice of our university and local medical personnel,” Coach Steve Forbes said in the release. “Although we are disappointed that we will be unable to play this week, this is the right thing to do at this moment.”
Earlier Monday, Forbes mentioned the possibility of scheduling another game this week, targeting Sunday. That game will no longer happen. Wake Forest's next game will be on Dec. 13, a matchup with Presbyterian College in Joel Coliseum, before the Deacons face ACC favorite Virginia on Dec. 16.
Forbes said the team was tested for COVID-19 on Monday morning.
This decision to halt comes two days after the Wake Forest football team had its second consecutive game, against Miami set for Dec. 5, postponed because of what Currie called a handful of positive cases in the program.
The Deacons haven't played football since Nov. 14, a 59-53 loss to North Carolina, and this open weekend will be their fifth in 10 weeks.
"I believe that this is really a reflection of where we are as a state and a county," Currie said Saturday, the day the Miami game was postponed. "We've got greater community spread than we've had at any point since a long, long time ago.
"That's happened on our campus. I believe that it finally got to us. I don't believe that it's our guys not doing good things. I believe it's just a process of we did so good for so long, but sooner or later that thing comes in through the cracks."
