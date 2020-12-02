Wake Forest men's basketball team pauses activities, will not play Troy

Wake Forest's men's basketball team is pausing activities this week after the program's most recent COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

The Deacons (2-0) will not play against Troy on Wednesday. The athletics department didn't release the number of positive cases nor indicate what might have contributed to the cause of positive tests.

“Given the significant increase in COVID-19 infections both in Forsyth County and throughout North Carolina, this is the right decision," athletics director John Currie said in a news release.

Wake Forest started the season dealing with issues relating to COVID-19. Two players were unavailable for the first two games of the season because of COVID-19 contact tracing: Ody Oguama, a starter from last season, and JR Mathis. As of Monday morning, both remained day-to-day in protocol.

In the Deacons' season opener against Delaware State on Wednesday, the Hornets had only eight active players in a 101-51 loss. The next day, a game between Delaware State and Longwood in the Wake Forest Classic was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in Joel Coliseum.

Longwood and Wake Forest played as scheduled Friday, with the Deacons winning, 71-60.