Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman out indefinitely. 'Seeing him out here today ... that's reassuring,' Blake Whiteheart says.

WINSTON-SALEM — While Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will be out indefinitely after undergoing a medical procedure for a “non-football-related” condition, his presence at practice Wednesday is already rallying teammates.

“Definitely somber last night, but seeing him out here today, out of surgery and everything, that’s reassuring,” tight end Blake Whiteheart, a Mount Tabor alumnus, said after practice Wednesday. “We got after it today. Whenever we see him, he motivates us. Even without him, we’ve got to keep pushing expectations. They haven’t changed at all. He’s a big part of our team, but he’s going to be here on the sidelines cheering us on.”

Offensive lineman Sean Maginn also found relief in seeing Hartman at practice.

“It was exciting seeing him,” Maginn said. “Obviously, we didn’t get much information last night. It’s human instinct to worry about him, and just to see him out here, smiling, talking to us, and he just reassured everyone that he’s going to be OK. His safety is No. 1. He seems in good spirits. We’re going to be around him, love on him and just lift him up and remind him that we’re here for him.”

Hartman received a medical evaluation Tuesday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. What the condition is or how long Hartman could be out are not clear.

“We expect him to be back,” Clawson said after practice Wednesday. “It’s too early to tell what that timeline is. ... We expect him to be back, and as it goes along we’ll get a better idea. Completely un-football-related. ...

“He’s out here today, and he’s good. ... He just wanted those guys to see him and know that he was OK.”

Hartman’s absence elevates Mitch Griffis, a redshirt freshman but one who is entering his third season, to the No. 1 role, with Michael Kern behind him. The Demon Deacons, ranked 19th nationally in the American Football Coaches Association preseason poll, will open their season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 against VMI at Truist Field.

“We have a lot of confidence in all of our quarterbacks,” Clawson said. “They’re ready to play, and they’re ready to win.”

Hartman’s message to his team, Clawson said, was “’Keep going.’ He’ll be back; he doesn’t know when.”

Hartman, who was not available to journalists at practice, said in a statement issued by Wake Forest: “Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process. I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process, and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

A statement attributed to the athletics department read: “The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain. In respect for Sam’s privacy and in compliance with HIPAA, no additional details will be shared at this time. Wake Forest Athletics medical and athletics training staff are providing Sam and his family with constant support.”

Hartman started all 14 games for Wake Forest during an 11-3 season in 2021 that ended with a Gator Bowl victory over Rutgers. He passed for 4,228 yards, third-best in the ACC, and 39 touchdowns, second-best. He completed 58.9 percent of his passes, which ranked him 11th, and threw 14 interceptions, the most in the league.

Hartman also was credited for 559 yards gained rushing, netting out at 363, and scoring 11 touchdowns.

After a big season from wide receiver A.T. Perry in 2021 (71 catches, 1,293 yards, 15 touchdowns), Hartman and the Demon Deacons were expected to benefit with the return of receiver Donavon Greene this season. Hartman finished second, behind N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary, in voting by journalists to predict the ACC player of the year for 2022.

Mitch Griffis, his brother and freshman Brett Griffis, the redshirt sophomore Kern and redshirt freshman Troy Hoilman are the other quarterbacks listed on Wake Forest’s roster.

“He runs the offense well,” Clawson said of Griffis and his new role. “He’s got savvy. He anticipates throws. He’s a little bit like Sam in terms of how important football is. He’s a compelled football player. We always talk about the levels of commitment, guys that like it, love it and live it. He’s a live-it guy. He’s a compelled guy. Our team knows how hard he’s worked and how hard he’s prepared.”

Mitch Griffis is in his third season with the program. He played in four games in 2020, getting a touchdown pass against Clemson and playing against Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and he played in four games last season.

Kern is in his fourth season at Wake Forest. He played in two games in 2019, six in 2020 and three last season.

Hoilman did not play in 2021, and Brett Griffis is in his first season.

Maginn sounded much like his coach and his teammate Whiteheart when asked how things might be different for Wake Forest with its leader out.

“Nothing changes; next man up,” Maginn said. “It’s been our motto since Coach Clawson’s been here. We pride on developing depth within the roster. Obviously there’s going to be a battle now, but nothing changes. The expectations don’t change. No new pressure, just do your job, and we’ll be the same team.”

The medical concern isn’t new to Hartman. While playing for Davidson Day School, doctors removed a baseball-sized tumor, caused by a bacterial infection, from Hartman’s neck in July 2016. A small tear in his thyroid glance allowed bacteria to enter his shoulder, the Charlotte Observer reported at the time, and his weight dropped from 173 pounds to 149 in about two weeks.

Hartman returned to competition three weeks later, throwing for 493 yards in a loss to public Class 3-A school Asheville Erwin.

Hartman, from Charlotte, won the starting job to open his freshman season in 2018. But he suffered a broken leg during a game against Syracuse and missed the final four games.

Hartman played in four games in 2019, then started all nine games of 2020 and stretched a streak of passes without an interception to 258.

Hartman’s 72 career touchdown passes are the most in Wake Forest history, and his 9,266 passing yards rank No. 2 behind Riley Skinner (9,762).

Journal photographer Walt Unks contributed reporting.