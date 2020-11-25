Wake Forest tries to engage fans, spark interest with their socially distanced new basketball coach

A day before the season opener, Steve Forbes mentioned he’s a little disappointed in himself.
The first-year Wake Forest men’s basketball coach joked that he lives so close to campus that anyone could stroll up to egg or toilet-paper his house, but he’s barely gotten to see anyone new since he was hired in late April.
“I feel like I’ve let people down, though, because I don’t feel like I’ve been as visible as I would be,” Forbes said. “And I think a lot of it is one thing — I just don’t want to drag COVID back to my team.
“... But I don’t feel like I’ve done a good job because I just haven’t been able to be out now. I feel it and I have met people, but not the way I want to do it. I want to be connected. I want to be connected to the students. I haven’t been able to do that and they’re already gone, or they’re going to be gone.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced athletics departments nationwide through innumerable hoops. But Wake Forest has worked on an equation that no other Power Six conference school is facing right now: How do the Deacons capitalize on the surge of fan excitement of a new coaching regime during a time of social distancing and limited attendance? It's an imperative task after eight losing seasons among the last 10 and a steady decline in attendance, including an all-time low Joel Coliseum average attendance of 6,904 last season, that athletics director John Currie inherited before making a coaching change.
"I know how painful the last 10 years have been for Demon Deacon basketball fans and how much it hurts to not have been relevant for the most part over that stretch," Currie said, "and how excited people are about the fact that Steve Forbes is a proven winner."
Some of those solutions will be on display for the first time Wednesday when Wake Forest opens its season against Delaware State, the first game of the Wake Forest Classic.
Rhett Hobart is Wake Forest’s associate AD for fan experience and brand development. Hired in April just ahead of Forbes, he essentially oversees the entire effort of making fans aware of events, getting them to the venues and turning them into longtime Wake Forest fans.
In a typical year, Hobart said, a major component of a new coach’s first couple of months consists of putting that person in the community as much as possible. Forbes’ addition came after the novel coronavirus had pushed into our lives. And because of that, Hobart said, he and his staff knew they would need to be creative as the months passed.
“For lack of a better term, you’re trying to create that FOMO. That fear of missing out,” Hobart said. “People who don’t want to miss a game. You’re trying to create that excitement and build an atmosphere around the coach and share his personality.
“ … You want to sell that, you want to promote that, you want to show that to the fans.”
That consisted of moving everything Wake Forest could to a digital format. Hobart said that Forbes has been on innumerable web calls, trying to make those connections that normally would be face-to-face.
But with state restrictions limiting indoor venues to 25 people or fewer, getting fans in the seats is impossible for the short term. That’s where Wake Forest tried to get creative.
The athletics department is offering digital season tickets, much as it did for the football season. They’ve also pushed a “Virtual Sell Out” at Joel for Forbes' first game, allowing fans to buy different levels of seating amounts and receive benefits ranging from future seating at Wake Forest games next season to a personalized basketball signed by Forbes.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the virtual sellout sat at 89% capacity.
“When they said they were going to do it, I kind of raised my eyebrows and said let's go for it,” Currie said of the sellout. “Nothing surprises me in terms of the creativity of our staff, nor the dedication and the passion that Demon Deacons fans have for the sport of basketball.”
More benefits will come as the season goes on. For one, Wake Forest will put a 32-by-16-foot digital screen behind the Wake Forest bench, similar to the technology that was used in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
Fans who purchased virtual sellout or season tickets will get turns on that board to cheer on the team. A webcam on the screen will allow fans to watch pregame warmups. Hobart said the athletics department has recorded Deacons-specific chants from students, the cheer squad and band to pump into Joel overtop of the baseline crowd noise.
Much like with football, a 30-minute live show will precede every home game. Wake Forest plans to put up fan cutouts to populate some of the seats. Hobart expects to have roughly 500 in the stands, and fans who purchased cutouts for both football and basketball will be moved back and forth by staff for home games.
The experience of hosting ESPN's "College GameDay" in September for the Deacons’ home game against Clemson served as a primer for creative thinking, Hobart said.
“That really did help us just push us to think more and think harder and think in more detail on ways we could create personal experiences,” Hobart said. “You hate the first time you get 'College GameDay' to be in a setting like that where you can’t come, but I think we really did a lot of cool stuff to make the best of it for our fans and the community.”
The entire process though, both Currie and Hobart said, has been made easier by Forbes’ personality. Until fans can actually return to the Joel again, the coach will try to keep doing his best to keep fans engaged and supportive of his program.
“Unfortunately I’ve had to do a lot of videos with my ugly face, and that probably didn’t attract a lot of fans,” Forbes said. “But I’ve tried to do my best through social media, with Twitter and my own account, the Wake Forest account.
“... I think I’m entering my 33rd year of coaching, and I never thought I’d be coaching in a virtual situation, but none of us probably ever thought that would happen. But that’s where we’re at.”
