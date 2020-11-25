Wake Forest tries to engage fans, spark interest with their socially distanced new basketball coach

Fans who purchased virtual sellout or season tickets will get turns on that board to cheer on the team. A webcam on the screen will allow fans to watch pregame warmups. Hobart said the athletics department has recorded Deacons-specific chants from students, the cheer squad and band to pump into Joel overtop of the baseline crowd noise.

Much like with football, a 30-minute live show will precede every home game. Wake Forest plans to put up fan cutouts to populate some of the seats. Hobart expects to have roughly 500 in the stands, and fans who purchased cutouts for both football and basketball will be moved back and forth by staff for home games.

The experience of hosting ESPN's "College GameDay" in September for the Deacons’ home game against Clemson served as a primer for creative thinking, Hobart said.

“That really did help us just push us to think more and think harder and think in more detail on ways we could create personal experiences,” Hobart said. “You hate the first time you get 'College GameDay' to be in a setting like that where you can’t come, but I think we really did a lot of cool stuff to make the best of it for our fans and the community.”