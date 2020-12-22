Wake Forest will take on Wisconsin to Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte

Wake Forest’s fifth straight bowl game under Coach Dave Clawson didn’t come without plenty of uncertainty during 2020.

The Demon Deacons will take on Wisconsin on Dec. 30 at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. During a long season in which their schedule seemingly changed by the hour because of COVID-19, the Deacons only have one goal - and one game - left on their schedule.

“With 2020, it’s a very unique season,” Clawson said last week before its Florida State game was canceled. “There was a point there where our team was at a breaking point. When those two or three games (in November) were canceled in a row, I think some of our players thought they weren’t going to play again.”

Deacons senior Keegan Good said going to another bowl game is what they expect.

“I would say that people outside of the program are shocked, but everyone inside this facility isn’t shocked and we know what we are capable,” Good said. “To us it’s not a shock, it’s an expectation.”

Wisconsin (3-3) and Wake Forest (4-4) will play each other for the first time. The Deacons are 4-11 all-time against Big Ten opponents, with their last win in 2016 against Indiana.