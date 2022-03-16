Wake Forest's John Currie wins national athletics director of the year award

A consistent, winning football program, a turnaround with the men’s basketball program and one of the best athlete graduation rates in the country all contributed to Wake Forest athletics director John Currie receiving a major award on Tuesday.

It also hasn’t hurt that Currie continued to help elevate the facilities on campus that have made it easier to recruit in all sports.

The National Association of College Directors of Athletics named Currie as its athletics director of the year on Tuesday. The AD of the year is recognized for administrative excellence, and highlights positive contributions to athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.

“To be selected by the NACDA leadership and some of the most respected leaders in college athletics is beyond humbling,” Currie, a Wake Forest graduate who was hired in 2019, said in statement released by the school.

One of Currie’s latest accomplishments was the hiring of Steve Forbes during the pandemic-stricken academic year of 2020-21 when no other Power 5 conferences hired a basketball coach. And 22 months later, the Demon Deacons had the best turnaround in the history of ACC in terms of conference wins — going from 3 to 13.

The Deacons are also in the postseason for just the second time in the past 12 seasons and will play in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night against Towson at Joel Coliseum.

Currie also continued to support Coach Dave Clawson, who has taken the program to six straight bowl games. Last season the school also signed Clawson to a large contract extension to keep him in Winston-Salem.

The winning in football and basketball has helped attendance as well, with a 6.4% increase at football games compared to 2019, before the pandemic. It was the second-best increase in the ACC. Also encouraging was the average attendance of students at football games last fall at 3,384. That's not bad for a school with an enrollment of around 5,400 undergrads.

The basketball team, which went 16-2 at home, had great student support this season with more than 11,500 students coming to Joel Coliseum. That was the most since the 2008-09 season.

In the classroom, the athletes also continued to excel with a combined graduation rate of 96% with 11 programs graduating 100%. Seven of the athletics programs scored a 990 or better in the Academic Progress Rate statistics.

Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente said in the statement that Currie, 50, a 1993 graduate, embodies everything that is good about the school.

“He strives each day to make his alma mater a more inclusive campus committed to excellence on and off the field,” she said in the school-issued release. “A true servant leader and a role model and mentor for our student-athletes, John truly deserves this honor."

Currie replaced Ron Wellman in 2019 after Wellman retired. Wellman was a two-time winner of the NACDA Athletics Director of the Year Award, in 2003 and '08.