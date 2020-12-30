Wake Forest's miscues too much to overcome in loss to Wisconsin

“I thought in the third quarter he really settled down,” Coach Dave Clawson said of grabbing the lead again. “And this is our ninth game and really for eight games and three quarters we didn’t really throw interceptions, and then all of sudden the dam opened, and the floodgates, and, wow, I never ever thought we would have lost a game like that.”

On four straight possessions after the Badgers had tied the game at 21, Hartman had his out-of-body experience as four different defenders picked him off.

What made the interceptions that much worse were the return yardage that set the Badgers up in great field position.

Linebacker Treveon Redd of the Deacons said it was tough to keep the Badgers out of the end zone after the interceptions. On one of them, however, the Deacons’ defense held and the Badgers missed a field-goal attempt.

“It’s really shocking,” Redd said. “The offense was in a groove, in my opinion, and they were moving the ball pretty good and giving (the defense) time to regroup on the sideline. They were putting up points early on, so having them come out there and turn the ball over so frequently late in the game was really shocking and surprising to me.”