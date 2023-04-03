Tyree Appleby only played one season in the ACC, but it was a good one.

Appleby, a graduate transfer from Florida who starred for Wake Forest this past season, accomplished something that is hard to do. With Miami losing on Saturday night at the Final Four to UConn that means the statistics for the ACC are complete.

For the first time in the history of the league Appleby led the league in scoring and assists.

Randolph Childress, a basketball analyst and former assistant coach at Wake Forest who also starred for the Demon Deacons, didn’t mince words about Appleby’s first in the ACC.

“Amazing accomplishment,” Childress said.

Appleby, who was named first-team All-ACC, led the league in scoring at 18.8 points per game and assists at 6.4 per game. He also tied for the league lead in steals per game for good measure. He was named the ACC player of the year by the Associated Press.

Alondes Williams, who was the ACC player of the year last season for Wake Forest in his one season in Winston-Salem, nearly became the first to accomplish the feat. However, Buddy Boeheim of Syracuse overtook Williams in scoring during the postseason.

Appleby had little problem adjusting to Coach Steve Forbes' style of play and helped drive the Demon Deacons to 19-14 overall record and 10-10 in ACC play. He started every game and averaged nearly 37 minutes a game. He also wasn’t afraid to rebound averaging 3.5 per game and getting a team-best 58 steals.