Walkertown avenges regular season losses to Panthers and bring home title

EDEN - The 3-point shot, which has been such a critical component of Morehead’s success so far this season, turned out to be their biggest obstacle courtesy of eight Walkertown 3’s that blazed a trail to a 79-68 win over the Panthers in the Conference 34 championship game Friday night.
An up-tempo pace from the opening tip didn’t disappoint the packed house as a 3-pointer by Morehead sophomore Makel Smith got things going on the first possession after the tip. Senior Lucas Lynn followed up with another triple and a muscled-up put-back through a double team by Landon Carter gave the Panthers the 10-6 lead.
The Wolfpack responded with a couple of 3-pointers as well by Casian Richard and Jaylen Wilkerson which helped Walkertown take over the lead at 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.
That hot shooting hand by the Wolfpack continued in rapid succession with Bryce Baker knocking down a trio of 3’s which forced MHS to call at timeout at 6:18 with Walkertown leading 26-16.
Things continued to go Walkertown’s way as a breakaway dunk off of a loose ball by Jeremiah Scales sparked yet another run that bumped the Wolfpack lead up to 17 points.
Morehead finally got a couple of shots to go down when Jordan Chandler hit a runner in the lane and Smith drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 12 points at 39-27 to close out the half.
The Panthers turned their attention inside in the opening minutes of the third quarter which was starting to pay dividends as multiple scores by Smith and Lynn got the lead under 10 points. Moments later, Smith followed up his strong play in the post with a perimeter bank shot which cut the lead to 43-36 at the 5:37 mark.
Unfortunately for MHS, that was as close as they would get as Walkertown went on yet another push that extended the lead to 61-45 heading into the final frame.
The Panthers threatened once more with a run that culminated with another Smith triple which cut the lead to 70-60 with just enough time to pull the game out of the fire with 3:01 remaining. But as had been the case so many times prior throughout the night, the Wolfpack continually answered offensively after each Morehead score heading down the stretch as Walkertown would go on to celebrate the victory.
The win served as a measure of payback after the Panthers swept the Wolfpack in the regular season series. MHS won the first game by a 71-55 margin Jan. 14 and the second 55-48 Feb. 8.
Walkertown head coach Richard Daniels said the two previous loses were certainly in the back of their collective minds, but revenge wasn’t the motivation.
“We talked about this on the bus ride over and the guys locked-in. We just want to win. That’s what we always talk about is just winning and representing the town of Walkertown the right way. Morehead is a good team. Coach Price does an amazing job and those guys play hard, so kudos to them,” said Daniels.
After the Panthers strong start which got the joint rocking, Daniels knew his kids had to focus on the their game while eliminating Morehead's biggest scoring threats.
“It was just about getting our guys to take pride on defense. Smith and Lynn are great shooters and they represent their team well. They are the leaders, so we felt if we focused on them, then we would get the win and that’s what happened,” Daniels said.
Wilkerson led the Wolfpack with 23 points and knocked down four 3-pointers on the night. Baker had 21, Mitchell added 15 and Landon Venable had 11.
Smith paced the Panthers with a game-high 25 including a trio of 3-point buckets. Lynn had a solid night as well with 20 points and three 3-pointers.
Morehead head coach Damien Price admitted it wasn’t a great shooting night for his team and praised Daniels and his squad for their poise on the league’s biggest stage. Although disappointed by the loss, the Panthers season is far from over with the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs set for next Tuesday and Price said he couldn’t help but share some insight from his playing days at North Carolina in college.
“I told the guys at this point in time, we’ve got to look at what is right in front of us and that’s the first round game. We find out Sunday who we play. Bottle this feeling up, but don’t take it too personally and let it get you down. I use a lot of Carolina references, and I think every time except one, when Carolina won the National Championship, they lost in the conference tournament. I don’t know if it was the first or the second one Morehead won, but they lost to Reidsville in the conference tournament and then went on a run to win the state championship. That’s our goal. It may be a little lofty, but there are 300 other teams in North Carolina with the same goal that we have to strive for.”
Price was referring to Morehead’s back-to-back state championship runs in 1992 and 1993 under former head coach John Harder.
UP NEXT: Morehead (17-6) and Walkertown (15-9) both wrapped up automatic bids for the 2022 NCHSAA state playoffs which begins Feb. 22. Brackets were released this weekend, but were unavailable at press time. Visit nchsaa.org for complete state-wide pairings.
BOX SCORE
W 16 23 22 18 79
M 14 13 18 23 68