Walkertown avenges regular season losses to Panthers and bring home title

After the Panthers strong start which got the joint rocking, Daniels knew his kids had to focus on the their game while eliminating Morehead's biggest scoring threats.

“It was just about getting our guys to take pride on defense. Smith and Lynn are great shooters and they represent their team well. They are the leaders, so we felt if we focused on them, then we would get the win and that’s what happened,” Daniels said.

Wilkerson led the Wolfpack with 23 points and knocked down four 3-pointers on the night. Baker had 21, Mitchell added 15 and Landon Venable had 11.

Smith paced the Panthers with a game-high 25 including a trio of 3-point buckets. Lynn had a solid night as well with 20 points and three 3-pointers.

Morehead head coach Damien Price admitted it wasn’t a great shooting night for his team and praised Daniels and his squad for their poise on the league’s biggest stage. Although disappointed by the loss, the Panthers season is far from over with the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs set for next Tuesday and Price said he couldn’t help but share some insight from his playing days at North Carolina in college.