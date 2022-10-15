Walkertown plays spoiler role at McMichael’s Homecoming

MAYODAN — Walkertown snapped McMichael’s six-game winning streak with an impressive 46-0 shutout win in Mid-State 2A Conference action versus the Phoenix Friday night at Macfield Stadium.

A whopping six turnovers certainly didn’t help McMichael’s cause over the course of the night, three of which resulted in points on the board for the Pack.

On McMichael’s opening possession, Jeremiah McIntyre-Peebles set the Wolfpack up in prime scoring position near midfield. Seven plays later, quarterback Bryce Baker threw a 9 yard scoring strike, which was tipped and bobbled at the goal line, but hauled in by Zion Moore for a touchdown for the 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Phoenix gambled on a fourth and 3 at the Walkertown 39 yard line, but the Walkertown defense made a stop to get the ball back with 6:18 to go in the opening frame.

The Wolfpack made another drive that culminated with a Zahki Mitchell breakout run. A good downfield block gave Mitchell a path and a dive at the pylon with the ball stretched resulted in a TD from 21 yards out for the 13-0 lead with 4:38 to go in the opening frame.

That score held and McMichael was left to regroup at halftime.

The Wolfpack was intent to keep the momentum, however, as they went for the onside kick and got the ball back near midfield to start the second half. Six plays later, Walkertown struck pay dirt once again, this time on a 14-yard jet-sweep on the left edge by McIntyre-Peebles for another score to bump the lead up to 19-0 with 8:44 to go in the third period.

Then the wheels came off.

A fumble by McMichael on the ensuing kick had Walkertown set up just 10 yards from the red zone and five plays later, the Wolfpack scored again on an 11-yard pass from Baker to Mitchell for the 26-0 lead with 7:08 to go in the third quarter.

Walkertown kept the pressure on with yet another onside kick recovered to put the ball back in the offenses hands.

Six plays later, Peebles punched it in again from the goal line to increase the lead to 33-0 with 5:03 to go in the third quarter.

By this point, the game was in the books, but a strip on a potential McMichael scoring drive near the goal line resulted in Peebles taking it 95 yards to the house for another touchdown and he later followed that up with a run up the gut to account for the 46-0 final score.

“We just wanted to do what we do and trust each other. I told them ‘I don’t like how we played that second quarter.’ They knew that and came out and responded very, very well. It’s a good group of guys. They are playing their tails off. I’m proud of them,” Walkertown head coach Garrett Mills said.

McMichael head coach Tony McCants was a bit shell-shocked, but said his team still has a lot to play for with just two regular season games remaining.

“I told the seniors, they are only guaranteed one more home game. We are guaranteed two more, two more guaranteed games. Hopefully, 6-2, that puts us into a playoff hunt. I don’t want to look that far ahead, but those are things we think about. This is not the end of the world, this is not fatal. There are plenty of things that can be learned from this game. Ultimately, I’ve got to do a better job of putting together a game plan for them to be successful,” said McCants.

Mills told his guys after the game to play with a chip on their collective shoulders because for the last several weeks, the Mid-State 2A Conference, was a two-horse race. Now, the Wolfpack is right back in it with an opportunity for an automatic post season bid with a first or second place regular season finish.

“People should absolutely be afraid of us. We are playing hard. We have said this the whole season, we want to earn our respect and I think we are doing that,” said Mills.

UP NEXT

McMichael (3-1, 6-2) hosts Reidsville (4-0, 7-1) with a Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship on the line, and Walkertown (3-1, 6-2) has a home game versus Morehead (2-2, 4-4) Oct. 21.