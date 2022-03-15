Wall adds his own trophy to the already crowded family mantle

“I didn’t really want to tell them, but when they asked when the conference awards were released – as much as they are my biggest critics, they are my biggest fans and they are a blessing to have in my corner. They were more excited than I was, but they are a big part of Rockingham County basketball – more than I am,” Wall said.

His three 2021-2022 Mid-State 3A All-Conference players Juana Rojas, Skyler Fowler and Addison Gregson, in addition to Honorable Mention selections Oliva Rebb and Grace Matthews, made Wall’s job easier.

He was quick to praise his long-time assistants Scott Isley and Mike Williams as well.

“I couldn’t do it without coach Isley and coach Williams. Plus we have such good kids. They really are – so energetic and ready to compete every day and that goes for the whole roster. They compete every day in practice and make each other better and that’s a blessing for a coach to have,” said Wall.

Both W.A. and Woody are still fixtures at Rockingham County basketball games from the bleachers, but each want Jesse to put his own stamp on the program.

“I love it. I think it is great. Each one of us was our own coach. I started it and Woody got a few things from me and Jesse got a few things from him. Jesse was more prepared than any of us were because he was around basketball his whole life and he sat on the bench at Ferrum College for four years with the basketball team before he took over for Woody. But it is a very unique situation,” W.A. Wall said in an earlier interview.