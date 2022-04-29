Warner headed to Southern Virginia University to run track and cross country

WENTWORTH - Rockingham County senior Kaitlyn Warner recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and compete in both indoor and outdoor track as well as cross country at Southern Virginia University following her high school graduation later this spring.

As a cross country competitor, Warner was named the top female runner as well as being a Mid-State 3A All Conference selection all four years at Rockingham County High School.

She won the conference and was selected as Runner of the Year. Warner was a NCHSAA 3A Regional participant and finished sixth out of a field of 103 runners, earning her a spot in the state cross country meet. At the 3A NCHSAA state meet, she finished 34 out of 151 competitors on the 3.1 mile universal high school course.

“She’s not only a great competitor, but she has a winner’s mind-set and a winner’s attitude. She’s a very hard worker – the hardest working athlete that I have ever coached. She’s very disciplined, a strong leader and very well-respected by her team,” Rockingham head cross country coach Jennifer Powell said.

In track and field Warner competed in the 4X800 meter relay, the 400, the 800, the mile and two mile races during the last four years of high school.

Like in cross country, she was a Mid-State 3A All Conference selection and made it to the NCHSAA Regionals all four years. In addition, Warner qualified for the NCHSAA 3A state field for the last three years.

“She works very hard in the classroom and she applies that same work ethic every day when she comes to track and field practice. She’s a great leader and she’s actually the female captain for our track team. She works hard. She’s one of the first one’s there and one of the last ones to leave,” said Rockingham head track and field coach Steve Broadnax.

The high school scholar is currently finishing up the Early College Program and Rockingham Community College and she said now that her choice is made from both an academic and athletic standpoint, she can enjoy her final weeks before she heads out of state.

“I really like Southern Virginia University because it is in a small town. That’s my favorite thing – I don’t like big cities and lots of commotion. For one thing it’s in Buena Vista and it’s gorgeous, but another reason is I really like it is because of their goals and standards. They really focus on learning and excelling and preparing you for the rest of your life rather than just getting good grades and what is required for your education and future endeavors. They are also very aligned with religion and have good gospel standards which I really enjoy as well,” she said.

Warner is considering a major in biology or chemistry and plans to pursue a master’s degree as well after she completes her undergraduate studies.