The King Group, founded by Rockingham County High School alumni and NFL assistant coach Jennifer King, will be hosting their annual event, the Back to School Gym Jam at Wentworth Elementary School July 19.

The private event for the Wentworth Summer Enrichment students will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The King Group has a goal of providing 100-plus students with quality school supplies for the upcoming school year.

King is a 2002 graduate of Rockingham County High School, and her organization was founded to provide programs and services to underserved youth.

The King Group hosted a similar event for South End Summer Enrichment students last year and it proved to be a huge success.

King was the first black woman assistant coach in NFL history who is also a gifted public speaker that encourages kids to set goals and strive for excellence both in the classroom and on the playing fields.

King enters her sixth season in the NFL and fourth with the Washington Commanders working under head coach Ron Rivera.

King was a multiple-sport star athlete at Rockingham during her high school days as well as at Guilford College. After graduation, she also played quarterback and wide receiver in the Women’s Football Alliance for nearly a decade before embarking on a coaching career.

King holds a master’s of science in sports administration from Liberty University as well as a bachelor of science in sports management degree she received earned at Guilford College.

Students will receive book bags sponsored by Nike and other sponsors including Intuit, Ortho Carolina, NC A&T University Athletics and the Washington Commanders. Select students will receive sneakers from the King Group along with various raffle items.

“My team and I are looking forward to hosting a fun and educational event for the youth. I’m excited to see them enjoy the music, snow cones and some great raffle prizes to get the kids excited about education,” said King.

The students will also hear from James Smith-William, defensive end from the Washington Commanders, who will speak about the importance of education and hard work.

To attend the event please RSVP to The King Group NC, (kinggroupnc@gmail.com) by 5 p.m. ET on July 18, 2023.