Washington Commanders coach hosts first Back to School Gym Jam in hometown

Washington Commanders running backs coach Jennifer King put together an exciting event at South End Elementary School in Reidsville Thursday afternoon as a way to give something back to her community. King, a 2002 graduate of Rockingham County High School and her organization, was founded to provide programs and services to underserved youth.

The private event for South End Summer Enrichment students provided more than 100 kids with quality school supplies and other goodies for the upcoming school year.

Students received book bags sponsored by Nike and other gear donated by Disney, NC A&T University Athletics, the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. Select students received sneakers from the King Group along with various raffle items as well.

“This means a lot to us and our kids. We can of course always use the school supplies and I know the kids are going to enjoy that. We are going to have a great time. It’s always good to see somebody from the community come home and give back to the community . . . they (the kids) are going to be super-excited and will be talking about it for weeks,” said South End Elementary School Principal Dr. Kelly Nelson-Danley.

The kids danced to the music provided by DJ Flex from 102 Jamz and MC Marky Marc who kept the crowd hype all afternoon. In addition, a step-dance crew from area colleges put on a show as well.

The students were also treated to Kona Ice treats prior to the beginning of the program.

During her introduction, King talked about the importance of education, hard work and told the kids to always follow your dreams.

King was a multiple-sport star athlete at Rockingham during her high school days as well as Guilford College. After graduation, she also played quarterback and wide receiver in the Women’s Football Alliance for nearly a decade before embarking on a coaching career.

Blazing a trail to the NFL

King is entering her second year as an NFL assistant working under Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. She first met Rivera when he coached the Carolina Panthers while she was the head women’s basketball coach at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte. King led the program to the 2018 United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Championship in just her second season as the head coach, but the gridiron was where she wanted to be.

Football has always been her true passion, so she took a leap of faith and left the job at Johnson & Wales. After serving as an intern with the Panthers, as well as moving around the country at the college and now dissolved Alliance of America Football league in order to make a name for herself, Rivera offered King a job making her the first black woman assistant coach in NFL history. In addition, she is only the second female assistant position coach in the NFL joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

Even though she spends most of her time these days in Washington, D.C., King maintains close ties to her hometown community. She attended Reidsville’s Next Level Football Camp last month to not only instruct the local youth, but also inspire the kids to set goals and work to achieve them.

She always dreamed about coaching the game in the NFL, but until recently, there just weren’t many opportunities for women.

King and several other women trail blazers have proven they are not only qualified coaches, but have shown other young females there are opportunities in the NFL.

"Coach King is well deserving of the promotion to assistant running backs coach. She came to Washington eager for the opportunity to work as a full-year coaching intern and learn from our staff," said Rivera. "She got the chance to experience not only the in-season work that goes into being a full-time coach in this league, but also the countless hours that are spent preparing in the offseason as well. She demonstrated all of the qualities that are needed to work full-time on my staff. She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person. Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season. I know she will continue to be an asset to coach Turner, coach Jordan and the running back group, and she earned this opportunity with her hard work. The sky is truly the limit for her," Rivera was quoted as saying on the Washington Commanders official website.

King's goal is to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL and she said she hopes that maybe other young girls will see her on the sidelines coaching and that may inspire others to follow their dreams just like she is doing.