Weather woes for soccer playoffs collides with football season

Soccer teams have dealt with inclement weather all season, and that run of bad luck didn't end with the playoffs which began this past week.

In many areas across the state, Tuesday's first round featured rain, which meant some games were moved up to Monday, many were postponed until Wednesday, and some toughed it out in the elements. That set the stage for more scheduling challenges for the rest of the week.

The second round was scheduled for Thursday, but the threat of severe weather meant most games could not be played on that day. Some second round games were played on Wednesday, but not all could be moved up because some teams had not yet played first round games and other schools had scheduling conflicts - such as lacrosse playoffs on Wednesday.

Several soccer playoff games scheduled for Friday, which is a football night, further complicating scheduling for some. But the games have to be played because the third round is scheduled for Saturday. With these condensed seasons, there's just not much room for schedule changes, so high school athletic directors were scrambling all week. For updated schedules and scores visit nchsaa.org.