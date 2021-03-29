Weddington holds off several late chances to best New Hanover 2-1 in OT

CARY – Weddington got an early goal in the game, but a resilient New Hanover supplied an equalizer in the second half to send the game to overtime. It was nearly déjà vu in the overtime sessions, as the Warriors struck just 18 seconds into the first overtime and had to hold off a furious challenge from the Wildcats in the second overtime to claim the school’s second Men’s Soccer State Championship 2-1.

Weddington’s early pressure paid off in the 37’ as a ball bounced loose in the box off a save by the Wildcat keeper. Tucker Robinson pounced on the loose ball and knocked it home to put Weddington up 1-0.

New Hanover responded in the second half on a foray into the box in the 58’. Chase Schardt worked his way into the right side of the box, turning and finding a streaking Aidan Payne who made no mistake finding the back of the net to equalize 1-1.

In the first overtime, it took just 18 seconds for Jacob Wells to stick in a loose ball on another follow up chance off a Wildcat save. Wells’ marker gave Weddington a 2-1 lead and turned out to be the game winner, earning Wells 3A State Championship Most Valuable Player honors.