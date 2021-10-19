Weekly fall sports rankings released by NJCAA

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the eighth week of rankings for DI, DII, and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the seventh week of rankings for DI and DIII football and the preseason rankings for all of men's and women's basketball.

Oct. 18 Ranking Summary

DI Football

Jones (MS) stayed in No. 1 for the second-consecutive week in the newest NJCAA DI football poll, with East Mississippi up two to No. 3 spot and Independence (KS) down one to No. 4. New Mexico Military slid into the top-five for the first time this season.

DIII Football

Top-ranked Nassau (NY) defended the No. 1 ranking in the latest NJCAA DIII football poll with a two-point victory over third-ranked DuPage (IL). North Dakota SCS remained No. 2 and built on its undefeated record. Itasca (MN) and Louisburg (NC) rounded-out the top-five.

DI Women's Soccer