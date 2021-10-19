Weekly fall sports rankings released by NJCAA

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the eighth week of rankings for DI, DII, and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the seventh week of rankings for DI and DIII football and the preseason rankings for all of men's and women's basketball.
Oct. 18 Ranking Summary
DI Football
Jones (MS) stayed in No. 1 for the second-consecutive week in the newest NJCAA DI football poll, with East Mississippi up two to No. 3 spot and Independence (KS) down one to No. 4. New Mexico Military slid into the top-five for the first time this season.
DIII Football
Top-ranked Nassau (NY) defended the No. 1 ranking in the latest NJCAA DIII football poll with a two-point victory over third-ranked DuPage (IL). North Dakota SCS remained No. 2 and built on its undefeated record. Itasca (MN) and Louisburg (NC) rounded-out the top-five.
DI Women's Soccer
Iowa Western claimed the No. 5 spot this week in the NJCAA DI women's soccer poll, knocking off Indian Hills (IA). Tyler (TX) improved to 16-0 and was voted No. 1, with Snow (UT) in the No. 2 spot. Angelina (TX) jumped to No. 16 after receiving votes last week.
DI Men's Soccer
Salt Lake (UT) received the top-vote in the latest NJCAA DI men's soccer poll, after adding another win to its record. Cowley (KS) moved to No. 3 with Laramie County (WY) at the new No. 5 spot. USC Lancaster and Harford (MS) each broke into the top-20 after receiving votes last week.
DII Women's Soccer
Heartland (IL) and Jones (MS) held onto the top-two spots in the most recent NJCAA DII women's soccer poll once again. Phoenix (AZ), Holmes (MS) and South Suburban (IL) all stayed put in the top-five and Howard (MD) jumped three spots to claim the No. 16 spot.
DII Men's Soccer
In the NJCAA DII men's soccer poll, CCBC Essex (MD) and Pearl River (MS) earned the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively. Pima (AZ) was voted the top-team again after building on an undefeated 14-0 record. Ancilla (IN) moved up two spots from No. 12 to crack the top-10.
DIII Women's Soccer
The latest NJCAA DIII women's soccer poll saw Delta (MI) atop, sitting 12-0. Suffolk County (NY) jumped into the No. 10 spot and Genesee (NY) moved up a spot to No. 3. RCSJ-Gloucester (NJ) captured the No. 7 spot this week.
DIII Men's Soccer
Bunker Hills (MA) entered the NJCAA DIII men's soccer poll after a 7-1-1 start. Sussex County (NJ) and Monroe-Bronx (NY) took No. 7 and No. 8, respectively after undefeated weeks. Nassau (NY) claimed the No. 5 spot and Madison (WI) received votes.
DI Volleyball
Blinn (TX), Salt Lake (UT), and Butler (KS) all improved in the NJCAA DI volleyball poll, with Florida SouthWestern in the No. 1 spot after adding two more wins to the season. New Mexico Military improved two spots after going 5-0 this week.
DII Volleyball
The NJCAA DII volleyball poll moved 30-0 Cowley (KS) to the No. 1 spot, ahead of Iowa Central after a big win. Chandler-Gilbert (AZ), Pearl River (MS), and Bismarck State (ND) cracked the top-20, with Kansas City Kansas and Cape Fear (NC) among some in the receiving votes category.
DIII Volleyball
The latest NJCAA DIII volleyball poll left the top-four teams untouched. Butler County (PA) jumped into the top-five following a 12-0 start and SUNY Broome entered the rankings at No. 10.
Preseason Basketball Rankings
DI Women's Basketball
The NJCAA DI women's basketball preseason poll left reigning champions, Northwest Florida State at the helm. Tyler (TX), Chipola (FL), Jones (MS), and New Mexico complete the top-five, with Eastern Oklahoma State and Independence (KS) at the end of the top-25.
DI Men's Basketball
Salt Lake (UT) earned the No. 1 spot of the NJCAA DI Men's Basketball preseason poll, with Indian Hills (IA), Florida SouthWestern, South Plains (TX), and Mineral Area (MO) in the top-five. Chipola (FL), Eastern Florida State, and Southern Idaho earned spots on the list in the top-20.
DII Women's Basketball
The NJCAA DII women's basketball preseason poll saw Lake Land (IL) on top and Johnson County (KS) in the No. 2 spot overall. North Central Missouri, Iowa Central, and Lackawanna (MS) earned the No. 15, No 16, and No. 17 spots, respectively.
DII Men's Basketball
In the NJCAA DII men's basketball preseason poll, Des Moines Area (IA) claimed the No. 1 spot as defending national champions and Davidson-Davie (NC) took No. 2. North Central Missouri and Parkland (IL) rounded-out the top-20.
DIII Women's Basketball
In the first NJCAA DIII women's basketball preseason poll, Northland (MN) claimed the No. 1 spot. The 2019-20 semi-finalist Rock Valley (IL) earned the No. 2 spot with Rochester (MN) at No. 3 and Owens (OH) at No. 4.
DIII Men's Basketball
Sandhills (NC), defending national champion from the 2019-20 season, grabbed the No. 1 honor in the NJCAA DIII Men's Basketball preseason poll. Defending runner-up Mohawk Valley (NY) was voted the No. 2 team and Dallas-Richland (TX) received the No. 3 vote.