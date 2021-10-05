Weekly NJCAA men’s and women’s rankings for fall sports released

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the sixth week of rankings for DI, DII, and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the fifth week of rankings for DI and DIII football.
Below is a summary of the rankings from Oct. 4:
DI Football | Snow remained the No. 1 team in the NJCAA DI Football poll this week, sitting 4-0, but Jones (MS) leaped from No. 5 to No. 2. Independence (KS) dropped a spot to No. 3, but Lackawanna, Hutchinson (KS), and Coahoma improve on the list after positive weeks.
DIII Football | In the latest NJCAA DIII Football poll, the top-five teams each picked up a win in the fifth week of rankings. Nassau (NY) and College of DuPage (IL) earned the top two spots and North Dakota SCS remained in the No. 3 spot. Itasca (MN) and Louisburg (NC) rounded-out the top-five.
DI Women's Soccer | In the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer poll, Tyler (TX) possessed the No. 1 spot, sitting 12-0 on the season. Seminole State (OK) improved to No. 3 after breaking into the top-five last week. Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa broke into the top-10, while Indian Hills (IA), Navarro (TX), and Casper (WY) all improved a spot.
DI Men's Soccer | In the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer poll, 9-0 Salt Lake (UT) was voted the No. 1 team and Iowa Lakes improved to No. 3 after a win and tie with No. 2 Iowa Western. Cowley (KS) remained unbeaten, breaking into the top-five, and Lewis and Clark (IL) picked up a pair of two wins and a No. 17 spot.
DII Women's Soccer | Heartland (IL) was voted the No. 1 team once again in the latest NJCAA DII Women's Soccer poll, followed by Jones (MS) and Waubonsee (IL). New this week, Cape Fear (NC) moved from receiving votes to the top-20 lineup.
DII Men's Soccer | There are zero changes to the top-five in the latest NJCAA DII Men's poll, with Pima (AZ) on top. Pearl River (MS) and Jones (MS) rounded out the top-five and Parkland (IL) came in at No. 6.
DIII Women's Soccer | The latest NJCAA DIII Women's Soccer poll had the top-four teams returning, while Genesee (NY) jumped up a place to land the No. 5 spot. North Country (NY) entered the poll this week at No. 10 and Rochester (MN) earned receiving votes.
DIII Men's Soccer | Dallas-Richland remained No. 1 in the NJCAA DIII Men's Soccer poll after a huge win over Tyler (TX), a top-ranked DI school. After defeating former No. 2 Herkimer (NY), Genesee (NY) jumped up four places to No. 2. RCSJ-Gloucester (NJ) and Bunker Hill (MA) received votes.
DI Volleyball | There were no changes to the top-10 in today's NJCAA DI Volleyball poll. On a roll, Florida SouthWestern stayed at the helm and Iowa Western remained right behind at No. 2. Daytona State (FL) and Navarro (TX) rounded-out the top-20.
DII Volleyball | Grand Rapids (MI) climbed three spots to No. 7 this week in the NJCAA DII Volleyball poll. With five more wins, Iowa Central stayed on top and 23-0 Cowley earned No. 2. Surry (NC) made its way into the top-20 after an impressive 20-2 start on the season.
DIII Volleyball | Minnesota State improved two spots to No. 4 in the latest NJCAA DIII Volleyball poll and Rock Valley (IL) was voted No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week. Butler County (PA) entered the poll for the first time and Fulton-Montgomery (NY) slid up a spot to No. 9, standing 10-0.
The next NJCAA Rankings will be released on Monday, Oct. 11, with men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and DI and DIII football.