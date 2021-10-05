Weekly NJCAA men’s and women’s rankings for fall sports released

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the sixth week of rankings for DI, DII, and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the fifth week of rankings for DI and DIII football.

Below is a summary of the rankings from Oct. 4:

DI Football | Snow remained the No. 1 team in the NJCAA DI Football poll this week, sitting 4-0, but Jones (MS) leaped from No. 5 to No. 2. Independence (KS) dropped a spot to No. 3, but Lackawanna, Hutchinson (KS), and Coahoma improve on the list after positive weeks.

DIII Football | In the latest NJCAA DIII Football poll, the top-five teams each picked up a win in the fifth week of rankings. Nassau (NY) and College of DuPage (IL) earned the top two spots and North Dakota SCS remained in the No. 3 spot. Itasca (MN) and Louisburg (NC) rounded-out the top-five.

DI Women's Soccer | In the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer poll, Tyler (TX) possessed the No. 1 spot, sitting 12-0 on the season. Seminole State (OK) improved to No. 3 after breaking into the top-five last week. Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa broke into the top-10, while Indian Hills (IA), Navarro (TX), and Casper (WY) all improved a spot.